SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Tuesday announced that its Buy with Prime, a direct-to-customer offering, is now available on SteveMadden.com for the U.S. Prime members.The customers could purchase directly from Steve Madden's online store, offering fast, free delivery, easy returns, 24/7 shopper support, and a convenient checkout experience.Currently, Amazon's stock is trading at $207.19, up 2.86 percent on the Nasdaq.