LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced that the European Commission approved a single-vial, fully liquid presentation of Menveo (Meningococcal Group A, C, W-135 and Y conjugate vaccine, MenACWY vaccine) to help protect against invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) caused by bacterial serogroups A, C, W and Y.The single-vial presentation is now licenced for active immunisation of children from 2 years of age, adolescents and adults, offering healthcare providers an option that does not require reconstitution before its use.Invasive meningococcal disease is an unpredictable but serious illness that can cause life-threatening complications.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX