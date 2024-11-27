Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.11.2024
WKN: A2PLSH | ISIN: JE00BJJN4441
Tradegate
25.11.24
18:43 Uhr
5,450 Euro
+0,100
+1,87 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
27.11.2024 09:07 Uhr
113 Leser
Clarivate Plc: Daikin Selects IPfolio from Clarivate

Finanznachrichten News

Enhancing operational efficiency for leading air conditioner manufacturer

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, announced today that Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Daikin) has selected IPfolio from Clarivate. The leading air conditioner manufacturer will utilize this solution to optimize its intellectual property (IP) assets, enabling more confident strategic decision-making and sustainable growth.


IPfolio will support Daikin's IP teams in maximizing operational efficiency, keeping pace with increasing IP filing and data volumes, and eliminating manual processes. As an easily configurable solution, IPfolio will help Daikin meet its unique needs for managing its IP assets. In the future, Daikin will also use IPfolio for its global offices to facilitate collaboration through connected services and integrations.

Glen Nath, Senior Vice President, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said: "We are very proud to provide our IP management solution to Daikin to help them transform their IP management. Our IPfolio supports Daikin to efficiently manage its IP assets with maximum control and minimal effort, giving its business a competitive edge."

Gordon Samson, President, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said: "This is another great example of how we connect our clients to leading solutions to ensure an IP-empowered future. We are confident that our powerful and flexible cloud-based solution will empower clients to make strategic IP decisions with greater confidence and efficiency."

Mr. Takeo Abe, General Manager of Intellectual Property Department at Daikin, said, "As the Intellectual Property Division is transforming into a creative division, we have decided on Clarivate as a partner to build a new system to optimize and innovate our IP operations. We believe IPfolio is the best system to achieve our goals with its high flexibility and diverse features."

About Clarivate
Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit?www.clarivate.com.

Media Contact:
Jack Wan, Director, External Communications
newsroom@clarivate.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159266/Clarivate_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/daikin-selects-ipfolio-from-clarivate-302317181.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
