750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
WKN: A2PLSH | ISIN: JE00BJJN4441 | Ticker-Symbol: 16A
Tradegate
07.07.25 | 15:15
3,700 Euro
-1,60 % -0,060
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
08.07.2025 13:36 Uhr
118 Leser
Clarivate Plc: Clarivate to Report Second Quarter 2025 Results on July 30, 2025

LONDON, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, announced today it will report its financial results for the second quarter 2025 before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. The press release and earnings supplement, with accompanying financial information, will be available on the Clarivate investor website at https://ir.clarivate.com.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 to review the results. The webcast is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information.

The live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible through the investor relations section of the Company's website. To join the webcast please visit https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/706759362.

Interested parties may access the live audio broadcast. U.S. participants may call 800-715-9871; international participants may call +1 646-307-1963 (long-distance charges will apply). The conference ID number is 7007526.

A replay of the webcast will also be available on https://ir.clarivate.com beginning two hours after the conclusion of the live call and will remain available for one year.

About Clarivate
Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

