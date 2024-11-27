LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pennon Group plc (PNN.L) posted a first half pretax loss of 38.8 million pounds compared to profit of 3.2 million pounds, last year. Loss per share was 10.6 pence compared to profit of 0.5 pence. On a like for like basis, statutory loss before tax was 34.0 million pounds, compared with profit before tax of 3.2 million pounds, previous year. The Group reported an underlying loss before tax of 18.6 million pounds compared to profit of 9.1 million pounds, with SES contributing an underlying loss before tax of 4.8 million pounds. Underlying loss per share was 6.6 pence compared to profit of 3.6 pence.For the half year ended 30 September 2024, revenue increased to 527.2 million pounds from 448.6 million pounds, prior year. Excluding SES, revenue was 450.6 million pounds, for the period.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX