Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QJRX | ISIN: FI4000476783 | Ticker-Symbol: 1CA0
Frankfurt
27.11.24
09:08 Uhr
2,530 Euro
-0,120
-4,53 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COMPONENTA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMPONENTA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3302,56013:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.11.2024 09:41 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Componenta Corporation: Inside information: Componenta records a non-recurring income of approximately EUR 2.9 million from the purchase of the Kalajoki plant and the Sepänkylä Machining and Service Centre for the current ...

Finanznachrichten News

27.11.2024 10:41:00 EET | Componenta Oyj | Inside information

Componenta Corporation, Inside information, 27 November 2024 at 10.41 a.m. EET

Inside information: Componenta records a non-recurring income of approximately EUR 2.9 million from the acquisition of the Kalajoki plant and the Sepänkylä Machining and Service Center, based on the purchase price allocation.

Componenta has completed the purchase price allocation for the acquisition of the Kalajoki plant and Sepänkylä Machining and Service Center businesses announced on 22 July 2024. At the time of acquisition, the fair value of the identifiable net assets transferred in the transaction has been approximately EUR 5.3 million. The acquisition cost of the transaction has been approximately EUR 2.4 million and it has consisted of cash consideration from purchased businesses less holiday pay and seniority allowance debt transferred in the transaction. The fair value of the transferred net assets has exceeded the acquisition cost by approximately 2.9 Me. Negative goodwill arising from a transaction in accordance with the IFRS 3 standards is recognised as income, which is why Componenta recognises a one-time positive return in its income statement as other operating income. This income from non-operational activities, recorded in November 2024, improves the Group's EBITDA on a one-off basis, but has no cash flow effect.

COMPONENTA CORPORATION

Sami Sivuranta
President and CEO

For further information, please contact:
Sami Sivuranta, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 403 2200
Marko Karppinen, CFO, tel. +358 10 403 2101

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.componenta.com

Componenta Corporation is an international technology company and Finland's leading contract manufacturer in the machine building industry. Sustainability and customers' needs are at the core of the company's extensive technology portfolio. Componenta produces components for its global customers, which are manufacturers of machinery and equipment. The company's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. www.componenta.com

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.