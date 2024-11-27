Componenta Corporation: Inside information: Componenta records a non-recurring income of approximately EUR 2.9 million from the purchase of the Kalajoki plant and the Sepänkylä Machining and Service Centre for the current ...

27.11.2024 10:41:00 EET | Componenta Oyj | Inside information

Componenta Corporation, Inside information, 27 November 2024 at 10.41 a.m. EET

Inside information: Componenta records a non-recurring income of approximately EUR 2.9 million from the acquisition of the Kalajoki plant and the Sepänkylä Machining and Service Center, based on the purchase price allocation.

Componenta has completed the purchase price allocation for the acquisition of the Kalajoki plant and Sepänkylä Machining and Service Center businesses announced on 22 July 2024. At the time of acquisition, the fair value of the identifiable net assets transferred in the transaction has been approximately EUR 5.3 million. The acquisition cost of the transaction has been approximately EUR 2.4 million and it has consisted of cash consideration from purchased businesses less holiday pay and seniority allowance debt transferred in the transaction. The fair value of the transferred net assets has exceeded the acquisition cost by approximately 2.9 Me. Negative goodwill arising from a transaction in accordance with the IFRS 3 standards is recognised as income, which is why Componenta recognises a one-time positive return in its income statement as other operating income. This income from non-operational activities, recorded in November 2024, improves the Group's EBITDA on a one-off basis, but has no cash flow effect.

Sami Sivuranta

President and CEO

