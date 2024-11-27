Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB: SBB's Interim Report January-September 2024: Strong companies emerge

SAMHÄLLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB (PUBL), INTERIM REPORT JAN-SEP 2024 IN BRIEF:

The period in brief, continuing operations

Rental income for the period amounted to SEK 2,926m (3,512).

Rental income increased by 5.9 percent in comparable portfolios.

Net operating income amounted to SEK 2,045 million (2,496).

Net operating income increased by 7.4 percent in comparable portfolios.

Profit from property management, excluding exchange rate differences, amounted to SEK 1,803m (1,272).

Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital was SEK 310m (806).

The loss before tax amounted to SEK -6,721m (-17,357), of which: Profit/loss before financial items, changes in value of properties and goodwill are included in the amount of SEK 1,300m (1,873), including acquisition and restructuring costs of SEK -14m (-39). Changes in value of properties are included in the amount of SEK -5,353m (-10,493). Dissolution of goodwill regarding deferred tax amounts to SEK -351m (-201) and impairment of goodwill amounts to SEK -1,076m (-). The loss from joint ventures and associated companies was included in the amount of SEK -1,443m (-4,362). Financial items amounted to SEK 649m (-2,085), of which profit from the early redemption of loans is included in the amount of SEK 1,181m (-113) and exchange rate differences in the amount of SEK 59m (-1,168). Changes in the values of financial instruments are included in the amount of SEK -193m (-2,085).

The loss for the period amounted to SEK -5,434m (-15,536) after the deduction of deferred tax of SEK 1,788m (2,303) and current tax of SEK -501m (-482), corresponding to a loss per Class A and B ordinary share of SEK -3.92 (-11.47) before dilution.

The value of the property portfolio amounted to SEK 53,867m (73,205).

Long-term net asset value (EPRA NRV) was SEK 14,350m (18,888), corresponding to SEK 9.87 (12.99) per share before dilution.

"By listing Sveafastigheter on Nasdaq First North, SBB has achieved another major step in its strategy to focus more clearly on its core business and to optimize its financing. Sveafastigheter is now Sweden's largest listed pure-play residential company and has a management team focused on improving net operating income long term."

Leiv Synnes, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Helena Lindahl, Treasury Director, ir@sbbnorden.se, press@sbbnorden.se

This information is such that Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted by the above contact persons for publication on 27 November 2024 at 8:00 a.m. CET.

Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) (SBB) is the Nordic region's leading property company in social infrastructure. The Company's strategy is to long term own and manage social infrastructure properties in the Nordics and rent regulated residential properties in Sweden, and to actively work with property development. Through SBB's commitment and engagement in community participation and social responsibility, municipalities and other stakeholders find the Company an attractive long-term partner. The Company's series B shares (ticker SBB B) and D shares (ticker SBB D) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. Further information about SBB is available at www.sbbnorden.se.