Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PJ4S | ISIN: DK0061123312 | Ticker-Symbol: 96X
Frankfurt
27.11.24
09:59 Uhr
2,735 Euro
-0,095
-3,36 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLUOGUIDE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLUOGUIDE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.11.2024 07:00 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FluoGuide A/S: FluoGuide A/S publishes interim report for the period January - September 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Copenhagen, Denmark, 27 November 2024 - Fluoguide A/S ("FluoGuide" or the "Company") today releases its results for the period 1 January 2024 - 30 September 2024. The Q3 report is available as attached document to this press release and on FluoGuide's website.

In the third quarter, preparations for the FG001 phase II head and neck trial application (CT-005) were made, informed by feedback from global key opinion leaders about patient needs and trial design. This milestone reflects extensive planning based on positive results from the earlier FG001 trial (CT-003), published in Theranostics, which showed successful cancer detection in all 16 patients. Progress is also being made on clinical and regulatory plans for aggressive brain cancer, with updates expected in the first half of next year.

FluoGuide had no revenue for the period and posted a net loss of DKK 5,495 thousand (net loss of DKK 9,315 thousand) for the period July 1 to September 30, 2024. For the period January 1 - September 30, 2024, FluoGuide posted a net loss for the period of DKK 20,218 thousand (net loss of DKK 25,990 thousand).

The total number of shares as of September 30, 2024, amounted to 13,620,149 shares. The total number of shares as of September 30, 2023, amounted to 11,814,500 shares. The average number of shares in Q3 2024 amounted to 13,620,149 shares as no issuance of new shares have taken place.

KEY FIGURESQ3 24Q3 23YTD 2024YTD 20232023
DKK thousand1-Jul-241-Jul-231-Jan-241-Jan-231-Jan-23
30-Sep-2430-Sep-2330-Sep-2430-Sep-2331-Dec-23
Net Revenue00000
Income before interest and tax (EBIT)-6,532-10,862-22,993-31,164-43,924
Net result for the period-5,495-9,315-20,218-25,990-38,377
Cash and bank20,1578,94520,1578,94521,668
Solvency ratio (%) 90%73%90%73%43%
Result per share (DKK)-0.40-0.78-1.59-2.16-3.22

Figures in '()' refer to the same period last year.

Highlights during Q3:

  • FluoGuide appoints Jens Ellrich as Chief Medical Officer

Highlights after Q3:

  • FluoGuide submits Clinical Trial Application for phase II trial in head and neck cancer (CT-005)
  • Publication of positive phase II clinical data for FG001 in patients with head and neck cancer (CT-003)


"Submission of the clinical trial application for head and neck cancer marks an important milestone building on the positive interim results for FG001. This represents the culmination of extensive planning moving FG001 toward approval", says Jens Ellrich, CMO at FluoGuide.

Q3 Company updates and presentations:
Interview release
Interview with: Redeye analyst, Christian Binder and for FluoGuide CEO Morten Albrechtsen and CFO Ole Larsen
Release date: Wednesday, 27 November
Questions are welcome to ir@fluoguide.com before Wednesday, 27 November at 10:30 CET

Certified Adviser:
Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgransking AB
Phone: +46 70 755 95 51
E-mail: ca@skmg.se

For further information, please contact:
Morten Albrechtsen, CEO
FluoGuide A/S
Phone: +45 24 25 62 66
E-mail: ma@fluoguide.com

About FluoGuide
FluoGuide is a biotech company specializing in precision cancer surgery. FluoGuide's lead product, FG001, is designed to enhance surgical accuracy by illuminating cancer cells intraoperatively using fluorescent light, which binds to the uPAR receptor, widely expressed in most solid cancer types. It is anticipated that FG001 will decrease both the incidence of local recurrence after surgery and surgical complications, improving cancer treatment and outcomes for patients, while also reducing healthcare costs. Moreover, FluoGuide's technology platform may also be utilized for photothermal therapy (PTT), which kills cancer cells through heating them with the use of near-infrared light. A technique that spares healthy surrounding tissue from damage, offering a direct therapeutic effect of FG001, further benefiting patients undergoing cancer surgery.

FluoGuide is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker symbol "FLUO". For more information about FluoGuide's pipeline, technology, and upcoming events, visit www.fluoguide.com

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.