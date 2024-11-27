Bionoid Pharma, Inc.: AI Maverick: The Next Evolution of Sales Automation Unveiled in Exclusive Podcast

Bionoid Pharma (OTC PINK:BINP) unveils AI Maverick's game-changing sales automation in the latest episode of the BizUnLearned Podcast. Discover how this revolutionary platform is set to transform the traditional sales process, one touchpoint at a time.

"Imagine a world where technology doesn't just assist your sales teams but replaces repetitive tasks entirely," highlighted in the podcast. "AI Maverick learns, adapts, and delivers results, letting your team focus on strategy.

Revolutionizing Sales with AI-Powered Automation

Built to solve the most common challenges of traditional sales teams, such as high SDR turnover, inefficiency, and inconsistent messaging, AI Maverick uses advanced AI and automation to replace fragmented sales processes with a unified, intelligent system.

Unmatched Sales Velocity and Scale: AI Maverick addresses inefficiencies in lead targeting and follow-ups with two-way communication, acting swiftly on buyer intent signals. Whether handling 10, 100 or 100,000 interactions, the platform scales effortlessly, ensuring 24/7 engagement without compromising efficiency or personalization.

Seamless Integration: The technology streamlines data management and reduces the sales cycle, moving prospects seamlessly from initial contact to conversion.

Buyer-Centric Focus: AI Maverick acts on buyer intent in real-time, ensuring leads are engaged at the perfect moment. "You need to enter the conversation already taking place in the customer's mind." - Robert Collier, early 20th century.

Tune in Now:

In the podcast, you'll hear insights on how AI Maverick is reshaping the sales landscape, from rapid MVP deployment to ensuring compliance at scale. Whether you're an investor, business leader, or tech enthusiast, this is a must-listen episode:

?? YouTube: https://youtu.be/DOQZxRYhmu0?si=KGBbSik46bBOzfCf

?? Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/1OOHkCIiW7lnD0JckLJNqW?si=SYS5uebzQkGdU3-YxwwoWQ

Stay Connected

Stay updated on AI Maverick's journey as we gear up to launch AI Maverick 2.0, the next-generation platform that's set to redefine sales automation. Turn on press release notifications to catch every breakthrough.

For more information, please contact:

Wayne Cockburn, CEO

Phone: (905) 505-0770

bionoidpharma@gmail.com

About BizUnlearned Podcast:

BizUnlearned is the ultimate podcast for project managers, business leaders, and entrepreneurs looking to elevate their skills and foster meaningful connections. Hosted by industry experts William (Cowboy) H. Volpé III, a renowned project management authority, and Mark Layder, a visionary in business coaching and development, each episode dives deep into the latest trends, tools, and strategies driving successful projects and business growth. Join us for engaging discussions, real-world insights, and practical takeaways to thrive in today's dynamic business landscape.

https://projectvictories.com/bizunlearned-hosts/

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "ongoing", "plan", "potential", "predict", "project", "should", "will", "would", or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on OTCmarkets.com.

