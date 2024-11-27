MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.: MultiSensor AI Announces Appointment of Stuart Flavin, III as Interim Chief Executive Officer

Leadership Changes to Further Advance Growth Strategy and Execution Objectives

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2024 / MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:MSAI), a pioneer in the emerging industrial AI-driven condition-based maintenance and process solution industry, today announced a leadership transition as MultiSensor AI evolves into its goal of being a SaaS leader in Predictive Maintenance and to position the Company for its next phase of growth. The Board of Directors is pleased to announce that, consistent with its succession plans, it has appointed fellow Board member Stuart Flavin, III ("Trip") to also serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Trip succeeds Gary Strahan who has stepped down as CEO to focus on the next phase of his professional career.

David Gow, MSAI's Chairman, said: "Today's selection of Trip to be Interim Chief Executive Officer is an exciting moment for the Company, its employees, and its stakeholders. We expect Trip's deep familiarity with our business and industry to further augment our strategic initiatives. In addition, Trip has a wealth of historic experience directly relevant to the growth opportunities facing MultiSensor AI today. Trip has had significant expertise in driving innovation across companies large and small, for example, serving as VP of Innovation for P&G's Global Shave Care business from July 2009 to October 2012, where he focused on innovation strategy, product/technical roadmap planning, and program execution. Prior to that, he was the VP of Global Operations for the Blades and Razors Business from January 2006 to June 2009 and, before this, Trip was a Partner at McKinsey & Company where he focused on operational excellence across many industrial companies and co-led the Operations Practice. We are delighted to have Trip serve the Company in the additional capacity of Interim Chief Executive Officer."

Mr. Gow continued, "The Board and I want to thank Gary for his contributions to the Company as MSAI's founder and for what he has done to progress the industry over the course of his long and impressive career in infrared sensing. The Company is fortunate to retain Gary in a consulting capacity for a period of time, as the Board conducts a search for a permanent successor, and we look forward to benefitting from his continued training of the next generation of thermographers through his leadership in the classrooms of Company clients. We wish him continued health and happiness in the next chapter of his life."

Forward Looking Statements

About MultiSensor AI (MSAI)

MultiSensor AI's SmartIR is an AWS-powered software platform that leverages MSAI-built thermal imaging, acoustic imaging, and vibration sensing devices for condition-based monitoring of critical mechanical and electrical assets and manufactured outputs. MSAI's solutions are deployed by organizations to protect critical assets across a wide range of industries including data centers, distribution & logistics, manufacturing, utilities, and oil & gas. MSAI's sensing solutions are built around high-resolution thermal imaging along with visible, acoustic, vibration and laser spectroscopy imagers and sensors. This full-stack solution measures heat, sound, and gas in the surrounding environment, helping companies gain insight to efficiently manage their most important assets and infrastructure. MSAI designs and manufactures digital thermal sensing solution platforms with edge and cloud-based software.

