MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.: MultiSensor AI Announces Strategic Collaboration with FOTRIC to Drive Rapid Growth in Sensors and Solutions Businesses

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. ("MultiSensor AI," "MSAI" or "the Company") (Nasdaq:MSAI), a pioneer in condition-based monitoring and predictive maintenance enabling Industry 4.0, today announced a new wide-ranging collaboration with FOTRIC U.S.A. Inc. ("FOTRIC"). This relationship allows MSAI to incorporate FOTRIC's advanced camera solutions into all product channels, including our cloud-based solution, MSAI Connect.

FOTRIC has expertise in defect detection, condition monitoring, and safety assurance across industry sectors including manufacturing, chemical processing, metallurgy, Li-ion battery storage, waste management, electric utilities, oil & gas, and building infrastructure. FOTRIC is renowned for its innovative sensing hardware which is sold in more than 50 countries.

MSAI has historically deployed FOTRIC's advanced PMix AcouTherm hardware in its own Inspections Services business and will continue to do so. The broader collaboration announced today deepens the relationship between FOTRIC and MSAI, facilitating the sale of FOTRIC devices through all of MSAI's channels, including the Company's recently launched webstore. In addition, integrating FOTRIC handheld and fixed-mount sensors into MSAI Connect allows MSAI's customers to select the best sensors for their application from a wider range of choices. Integration into MSAI Connect will also improve the FOTRIC devices' functionality, with anticipated features like historical trend analysis and automated work order generation. In each of these areas of collaboration, the enhanced solutions are expected to support continued growth for both companies.

Peter Baird, MSAI's Chief Commercial Officer ("CCO"), added: "As satisfied customers of FOTRIC, we are excited to deepen our partnership with them, allowing us to drive sustainable growth by selling their sensor equipment directly and by integrating their equipment into our MSAI Connect software platform. FOTRIC is emerging as an industry leader in quality and innovation, and our enterprise customers will be well served by these excellent products."

Fernando Rico, FOTRIC's U.S. Sales Manager, commented: "At FOTRIC, we are thrilled to partner with MultiSensor AI to integrate our advanced camera solutions into their innovative product channels. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge sensing technology that enhances industrial safety and efficiency. We look forward to mutual growth and delivering exceptional value to our customers worldwide."

The strategic collaboration takes effect immediately and the Company expects a contribution to growth in both the sensors and solutions businesses during the current fiscal year.

About MultiSensor AI (MSAI)

MultiSensor AI builds and deploys intelligent multi-sensing platforms incorporating edge and cloud software solutions that leverage artificial intelligence. MSAI's integrated solutions utilize data generated from an array of sensors and sensor modalities including high-resolution thermal imagers, visible and acoustic imagers, as well as vibration and laser spectroscopy sensors, to protect customers' most critical assets. MSAI's platform combines condition-based monitoring data with proprietary edge and cloud software to generate actionable insights that, we believe, minimize unplanned downtime, reduce maintenance costs, prevent hazards, and extend asset life.

About FOTRIC Inc.

FOTRIC is a global leader in thermal and acoustic imaging technology, committed to providing innovative solutions for industrial inspections, predictive maintenance, and research and development. With a focus on quality and precision, FOTRIC helps professionals across industries safeguard their assets and optimize their operations. From our inception, precision in measurement and superior imaging technology have been our hallmarks. As a certified high-tech enterprise, FOTRIC adheres to stringent quality standards, evidenced by our ISO: 9001, FCC, CE, and KC certifications. Our leadership in the industrial sensing equipment sector is marked by a commitment to continuous innovation, integrating advanced technologies for comprehensive safety solutions. Underpinning our global presence is a robust distributor network across North America, Europe, Latin America, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia, Taiwan, and other regions. This network ensures not only reliable sales channels but also sound technical support for our worldwide customers. Embracing the motto 'Connecting the Digital Future', FOTRIC envisions a world where industrial safety is enhanced by smart, interconnected technologies. Our goal is to evolve continually, offering precise, data-driven tools that empower professionals to make informed decisions for protecting assets and safeguarding lives and livelihoods in the digital era.

