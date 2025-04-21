MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.: MultiSensor AI Launches Innovative "CBM Superstore" to Simplify Industrial Monitoring and Expand Customer Reach

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. ("MultiSensor AI," "MSAI" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:MSAI), a pioneer in condition-based monitoring ("CBM") and predictive maintenance enabling Industry 4.0, today announced the launch of its "CBM Superstore." The store is an e-commerce driven site that opens a new channel to market MSAI's Sensors, Solutions and Services.

Under the leadership of Michael Primsky, MSAI's Director of Sensors - U.S. and International, MSAI launched the e-commerce site in Q1 2025, initially offering handheld and fixed-mount thermal sensors for condition-based monitoring from MSAI's own brand, ICI. In the last two months, the platform has expanded to include products from FLIR, FOTRIC, Seek, IRISS and other leading manufacturers. Customers can also take advantage of convenient "buy it now" options for MSAI's software and inspection services.

With a wide range of industrial sensors from multiple manufacturers, MSAI's "CBM Superstore" provides customers with a one-stop shop for high-quality sensors to meet their predictive maintenance and condition-based monitoring needs. The webstore enhances MSAI's long-standing commitment to selling top-quality Sensors and Solutions through multiple channels. Building a reliable and easily accessible web presence allows MSAI to reach more customers in a highly efficient manner. The webstore complements MSAI's broader strategic shift into software-based Solutions by promoting the sale and deployment of MSAI Connect enabled Sensors.

Joshua Bondele, MSAI's VP - Sales said, "Launching our new webstore is a major milestone in making our Sensors, Software and Solutions more accessible than ever. This new sales channel allows customers to explore, purchase, and deploy our offerings with greater speed and convenience. We believe we are one of the first companies to offer a one-stop shop for predictive maintenance and condition-based monitoring needs."

Prospective customers can visit the webstore at buy.infraredcameras.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," or their negatives or variations of these words, or similar expressions. All statements contained in this press release that do not strictly relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, Company management's expectations regarding its strategic priorities and objectives, future plans and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

About MultiSensor AI (MSAI)

MultiSensor AI builds and deploys intelligent multi-sensing platforms incorporating edge and cloud software solutions that leverage artificial intelligence. MSAI's integrated solutions utilize data generated from an array of sensors and sensor modalities including high-resolution thermal imagers, visible and acoustic imagers, as well as vibration and laser spectroscopy sensors, to protect customers' most critical assets. MSAI's platform combines condition-based monitoring data with proprietary edge and cloud software to generate actionable insights that, we believe, minimize unplanned downtime, reduce maintenance costs, prevent hazards, and extend asset life.

MSAI Contact:

Matthew Tancredo, Director of Finance

e-mail: IR@multisensorai.com

website: www.multisensorai.com

SOURCE: MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.

