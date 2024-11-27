Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2024) - ROBERTO RESOURCES INC. (CSE: RBTO) ("Roberto" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a geological mapping, rock chip and soil sampling program at its Janampalla Property, located in Perú.

In February 2024, Roberto carried out a mapping and rock chip program that confirmed the presence of copper mineralized veins and mantos at Janampalla. Assay results from this program also confirmed that gold-silver-lead mineralization is locally present in the veins and mantos.

The current exploration program will focus on the Terrinas, Viscacheros, Moises and Pamella veins and historical mines in the southern part of Janampalla. Roberto's objective is to better define copper mineralization within in this area and continue along strike extensions of known mineralization.

Concurrent with this program, Roberto will be carrying out a petrographic study in order to better understand mineralogy and paragenesis thereby assisting in the determination of deposit type and key controls of mineralization.

The Company anticipates this exploration program will be completed in late 2024 and assay results will be released by early 2025.

Qualified Person

Dr. Christopher Wilson, Ph.D., FAusIMM (CP), FSEG, FGS, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Roberto Resources Inc.

Roberto is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of its Janampalla Property, which is comprised of three exploration concessions for total area of 2,800 hectares and is located in the Huancavalica Province of Central Perú. Roberto currently holds an option to acquire a one hundred percent (100%) interest in the Janampalla Property. Roberto is focused on continuing exploration work that has indicated widespread, high-grade copper-gold mineralization hosted within Manto style veins and disseminations.

