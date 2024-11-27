Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.11.2024

27.11.2024 22:38 Uhr
New Holland Strengthens Support to Farmers With Model Farm in Thailand

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2024 / New Holland, a brand of CNH, recently welcomed partners from the academic and farming communities, as well as select agricultural media, at its Model Farm at Nakhon Sawan College of Agriculture and Technology (NSCAT) to showcase its strong commitment to empowering farmers in Thailand.

Expected to be fully developed in 2025, the 45-hectare Model Farm will feature advanced New Holland machinery and precision technology. It will serve as a practical training facility for the college students, a testing and demonstration hub for New Holland customers, as well as a learning centre for the agriculture community.

Mark Brinn, Managing Director for Southeast Asia and Japan at CNH, said, "In partnership with NSCAT, we're building a farm where anyone can experience great iron and great technology in action. This investment exemplifies our unwavering support to today's and tomorrow's farmers."

New Holland has been supporting generations of farmers for over 125 years with advanced technologies, tailored solutions, and services designed to enhance productivity and sustainability in agriculture.

"We listen closely to what our farmer communities need and expect. With the Model Farm, we can showcase our latest machinery and precision technologies in a real-world setting, helping us better understand their needs and tailor solutions to meet their requirements," Mr. Brinn added.

During the visit, guests witnessed the donation of a New Holland TT2.50 tractor with a rotavator, a TT4.65 tractor, along with shirts and safety boots to NSCAT. This equipment will provide hands-on training for over 100 students, giving them a safe and practical experience.

In partnership with NSCAT, New Holland has committed to establishing a technical training center on campus and providing practical demonstrations and instructional materials for the students. New Holland is also collaborating with the College to develop curriculum standards, offer both short vocational courses and comprehensive training programs, and provide resources that support various crop cultivation projects.


