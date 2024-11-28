Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company: Legendary Duo Cheech & Chong Host Special Event at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits in Orlando

Fans can meet the iconic duo and enjoy their new hemp beverages on December 7th

Fans are invited to join comedy icons Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong for a special meet and greet at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits in Winter Garden from 12pm to 2pm on Saturday, December 7th.

This event celebrates the success of the duo's High & Dry hemp-derived THC beverages across Florida.

"We're excited to hang out with our fans and share the vibe that High & Dry brings to our friends down in Florida," said Cheech Marin, co-founder of Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company. "It's all about enjoying good times with good people, and what better place to do that than at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits."

Fans eager to join the fun should purchase a 6-pack of High & Dry THC Seltzers or High Tea flavored THC Teas on December 7th at the ABC Fine Wine & Spirits in Winter Garden, located at 4110 Winter Garden Vineland Rd, Winter Garden, FL 34787.

The first 500 attendees in line on December 7th with proof of purchase will receive a limited edition autographed poster and a chance to meet Cheech & Chong in person and snap a photo with them.

Tommy Chong added, "It's always a blast to meet the folks who've supported us through the years, including the younger generation (21 and older, of course), who are just discovering the magic of the plant that unites us all. We're thrilled to celebrate our High & Dry THC seltzers with our fans in Florida and can't wait to see everyone at the meet and greet!"

For more details about this event and to learn how you can have a chance to meet Cheech & Chong, please visit cheechandchong.com/abc-meet-greet/ .

Contact Information

Source: Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company