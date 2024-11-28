



TOKYO, Nov 28, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has completed the delivery of the final trainset of the "2020 Series" Automated Guideway Transit (AGT) system (Note1) for the "New Shuttle" transportation system operated by Saitama New Urban Transit Co., Ltd. in Saitama Prefecture. A total of six trainsets of the 2020 Series have entered service to date.From FY2015 to FY2020, MHI delivered the first five trainsets of the 2020 Series (six cars per trainset, for a total 30 cars) to replace the existing cars of "New Shuttle". In this sixth and final trainset, inspired by the concept of the 2020 Series, "Bringing brilliance along the railway line with seven jewels," MHI added Blue Sapphire and Chrysoberyl as line colors on the side of the car and on the roof, for a total of seven colors depicting the transport line's radiant future.In addition to superior design that won the Japan Institute of Design Promotion's Good Design Award in 2016 (Note2), MHI has also incorporated improvements such as the addition of wheelchair spaces, enhanced ventilation and heating capabilities to create an even more comfortable riding experience. Furthermore, MHI has made it easier to operate and maintain the carriages, reflecting the opinions of operators collected through the extensive AGT system deliveries in Japan and around the world. By delivering carriages that combine excellent design and environmental performance, MHI will contribute to improve the image of the line.Building on the successful completion of the 2020 Series AGT, MHI Group will continue to deliver AGT systems with excellent design, economic efficiency and capability to reduce CO2 emissions to transportation systems around the world. MHI Group aims to provide solutions to regional issues including economic development and improved transportation convenience, while contributing to the realization of a carbon-neutral society. In addition, as a trusted partner, MHI will continue to provide exceptional solutions combining intelligence and technology.About Saitama New Urban TransportationSaitama New Urban Transit Co., Ltd. is a third-sector enterprise backed primarily by Saitama Prefecture and East Japan Railway Company (JR East). The New Shuttle line was inaugurated in December 1983. It currently encompasses 13 stations (Omiya in Saitama City to Uchijuku in Ina Town) spanning some 13 kilometers. As a transport system linking these suburbs with hospitals, schools and businesses in central Tokyo, the New Shuttle is playing an ever more important role in the lives of local residents. An unusual feature of the New Shuttle line is its minimum turning radius of only 25 meters, enabling S-curve operation through intersections without affecting ambient buildings. The adoption of rubber tires enables low noise and vibration-for minimal impact on the surrounding environment.(1) For more details on the 2020 series AGT System, please refer to the following press www.mhi.com/news/190212.html(2) For details on the 2016 Good Design Award, please refer to the following press release. www.mhi.com/news/1609292012.html