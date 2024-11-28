Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die größte Bedrohung für Hightech - Milliarden-Chance für Anleger!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LFEB | ISIN: SE0001852419 | Ticker-Symbol: L5E
Frankfurt
28.11.24
09:18 Uhr
19,910 Euro
-0,290
-1,44 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LINDAB INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINDAB INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,72019,94009:48
PR Newswire
28.11.2024 09:25 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Structural measures and cost reductions in Lindab's operations

Finanznachrichten News

GREVIE, Sweden, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindab is implementing structural measures and cost reductions, primarily within the ventilation business, in order to strengthen profitability and adjust the company's fixed costs. Actions include a reduction of 180 full-time positions and structural measures involving the closure of 10 sites for warehousing and local production.

In the interim report for the third quarter of 2024, Lindab announced that further measures will be implemented to increase margins. The structural measures and cost reductions that are now being implemented will reduce fixed costs and are expected to have a positive effect on margins in 2025. Fixed costs are reduced by a total of 120 MSEK on an annualised basis, of which 105 MSEK is linked to business area Ventilation Systems. From January 2025, an annual savings effect of 90 MSEK will be achieved, with the full effect to be realised by July 2025. The measures entail one-time costs of 70 MSEK, all of which will be recognised in the fourth quarter of 2024.

"These measures are important to reduce Lindab's fixed costs and increase profitability at a time of weak demand", says Ola Ringdahl, President and CEO of Lindab. "The changes are designed to have as little impact as possible on customers, and they do not affect our strong market position. At the same time, we continue to invest in competitive products, acquisitions and digitalisation."

Personnel reductions

A personnel cut is being implemented with the reduction of 180 full-time positions. Approximately two thirds of these employees are white-collar workers and one third blue-collar workers. 160 people work in business area Ventilation Systems and 20 people in business area Profile Systems. The measures entail one-time costs of 45 MSEK, all of which will be recognised in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Structural measures

Lindab is also implementing structural measures involving the closure of 10 sites for warehousing, stores and local production. Customers will be served from other Lindab units in neighbouring locations. The measures entail one-time costs of 25 MSEK, all of which will be recognised in the fourth quarter of 2024.

In October, it was announced that the production of building products for Profile Systems in the Czech Republic will close at the end of the year. The closure will affect some 30 employees working in production and warehousing. This is a first step in the structural transformation that Lindab is carrying out within business area Profile Systems, with a particular focus on Eastern Europe.

Contacts:
Ola Ringdahl
President and CEO
E-mail: ola.ringdahl@lindab.com
Phone: +46 (0) 431 850 00

Lars Ynner
CFO
E-mail: lars.ynner@lindab.com
Phone: +46 (0) 431 850 00

Fredrik Wahrolén
Head of Communications
E-mail: fredrik.wahrolen@lindab.com
Mobile: +46 (0) 705 393 379

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/lindab/r/structural-measures-and-cost-reductions-in-lindab-s-operations,c4072661

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1983/4072661/3139429.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/structural-measures-and-cost-reductions-in-lindabs-operations-302318156.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.