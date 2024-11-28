Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.11.2024
WKN: 939166 | ISIN: DK0010267129 | Ticker-Symbol: RTE
Frankfurt
28.11.24
08:08 Uhr
9,020 Euro
-0,060
-0,66 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.11.2024 11:13 Uhr
28 Leser
RTX A/S: RTX Chair Peter Thostrup will not seek re-election at the Annual General Meeting in January 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Nørresundby, Denmark, 28 November 2024
Announcement no. 46/2024

As part of the generational change in the Board of Directors announced prior to the last annual general meeting in January 2024, Chair Peter Thostrup will not seek re-election to the Board at RTX's annual general meeting on 31 January 2025. Peter Thostrup has served on the board since 2009 and due to the length of his term, he is not considered independent.

"It has been a privilege to work with the visionary and dedicated RTX team who has worked tirelessly to continue to develop innovative wireless communication solutions. I would also like to thank my colleagues on the Board for their excellent and inspiring cooperation throughout my tenure. I am confident that RTX's scalable business model, which generates revenue from long-term framework agreements with globally recognized B2B customers, will ensure long-term profitable growth," said Peter Thostrup.

Deputy Chair Henrik Schimmell will assume the role as Chair, provided he is re-elected and supported by the rest of the Board, following the annual general meeting. Henrik Schimmell has been a member of the RTX Board since 2019, serving as Deputy Chair since 2022. He holds an M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering and a Ph.D. from the Danish Technical University. Henrik Schimmell has held different leadership positions throughout his career, most recently serving as President of Radiometer. Since 2023, he has dedicated himself to being a professional board member. In addition to his role as Deputy Chair at RTX, he also serves as Chair of the Board of Directors at LRE Medical.

Enquiries and further information:
CFO Mille Tram Lux, Chair Peter Thostrup, Tel. +45 96 32 23 00
RTX's homepage: www.rtx.dk


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
