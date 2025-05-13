RTX A/S: Interim report for Q2 and H1 of 2024/25 (the period 01.10.2024 - 31.03.2025)

13.5.2025 11:26:09 CEST | RTX | Half Year financial report

Nørresundby, Denmark, 13 May 2025

Announcement no. 09/2025

Q2 REVENUE GROWTH DRIVES POSITIVE EBITDA FOR H1

"I am very pleased with the strong development in H1, which delivered a significant improvement in results compared to last year. Our Q2 performance clearly shows that with an increase of 28% to 160 DKKm in revenue, RTX has a robust and scalable business model. Growth was led by our largest segment, Enterprise, where order volumes have increased in the retail sub-segment, supplemented by revenue increase in the Healthcare segment.

As new CEO of RTX, I'm excited to be part of a robust and agile organization. With a highly skilled team, a global customer base, and a strong foundation, I believe we are well positioned to drive continued growth and innovation. The current US tariffs have created uncertainty and affected customer ordering patterns. We are working closely with customers and suppliers to manage the situation, and our long-standing effort to diversify production footprint gives us the flexibility to shift between locations.

While we maintain our outlook, we recognize both growth opportunities from volume increase, and risks particularly related to global tariffs and potential order postponements."

Henrik Mørck Mogensen, CEO

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



Revenue for Q2 2024/25 increased by 28% year on year, reaching 160 DKKm compared to 125 DKKm in Q2 2023/24. For the first half year (H1), revenue rose by 26% year on year, totalling 260 DKKm in H1 2024/25. Gross margin reached 49.7% for Q2 2024/25, and 50.1% for H1 2024/25. The gross margin is positively impacted by product mix and increase in revenue in Healthcare segment.

EBITDA reached 16.6 DKKm for Q2 2024/25, and 7.2 DKKm for H1 2024/25 (Q2 2023/24: 0.9 DKKm, H1: -29.5 DKKm).

Compared to last year the currency variation had a positive impact of 2.1% on the H1 result.

OUTLOOK

RTX confirms the previously announced financial outlook for 2024/25:

Revenue DKK 490 to 520 million

EBITDA DKK 0 to 20 million

EBIT DKK -35 to -15 million

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS



New CEO, Henrik Mørck Mogensen started 1st of March 2025. Growth in Enterprise segment driven by our customers experiencing increasing demand in the retail sector, and normalization in other sectors.

Limited horizon on future forecast due to shorter order cycles and ongoing consolidation among market participants, which creates opportunities but also volatility around future demand forecast.

Healthcare revenue growth is driven by sale of RTX products, which are key components in patient monitoring solutions systems.

New board members and composition of chairmanship.

RTX A/S

HENRIK SCHIMMELL HENRIK MØRCK MOGENSEN

Chair CEO

Investor and analyst conference call

On Wednesday, 14 May 2025 at 13:05 CET, RTX will hold a conference call for investors and analysts hosted by Danske Bank. To register for the conference call, please e-mail vonh@danskebank.dk.



Enquiries and further information:

CEO Henrik Mørck Mogensen, tel +45 96 32 23 00

CFO Mille Tram Lux, tel +45 96 32 23 00

About RTX

RTX innovates, designs, and manufactures wireless communication solutions within Enterprise, Healthcare, and ProAudio. Working in close partnership with our customers, we offer customized, 'turn-key', end-to-end solutions with full product lifecycle management designed to make a difference in the market. We are a global company employing 300+ people at our locations in Denmark, Hong Kong, Romania and USA.