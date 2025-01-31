Anzeige
Freitag, 31.01.2025
Verborgener Börsenknaller!: Erdgas-Schatz in Europa entdeckt: Diese Aktie verspricht gigantische Gewinne!
WKN: 939166 | ISIN: DK0010267129
Frankfurt
31.01.25
08:20 Uhr
8,820 Euro
+0,320
+3,76 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.01.2025 15:36 Uhr
Resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting of RTX A/S

Finanznachrichten News

Nørresundby, Denmark, 31 January 2025
Announcement no. 04/2024

Today, 31 January 2025, RTX A/S held its Annual General Meeting at which the following decisions were made:

  • The annual report for the financial year 2023/24 was adopted (item 2).
  • The proposal not to distribute any dividend for the financial year 2023/24 was approved (item 3).
  • The Remuneration Report for 2023/24 was approved in the advisory vote (item 4).
  • The Remuneration Policy was adopted (item 5.1).
  • The remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2024/25 was adopted (item 5.2).
  • Henrik Schimmell, Jesper Mailind, Katja Millard and Mogens Vedel Hestbæk were re-elected and Gitte Schjøtz and Carsten Drachmann were newly elected to the Board of Directors for a one-year term (item 6).
  • KPMG Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-appointed as the company's auditors (item 7).
  • The below proposal from the Board of Directors was approved:
    • Authorization to attorney Henrik Møgelmose to inform the Danish Business Authority of the resolutions passed and to make any resulting changes to the Company's Articles of Associations (item 8.1).

At a meeting of the Board immediately after the AGM, the Board constituted itself with Henrik Schimmell as Chair and Katja Millard as Deputy Chair. Further, Mogens Vedel Hestbæk was selected as Chair of the Audit Committee with Henrik Schimmell and Katja Millard as members of the Committee. Henrik Schimmell, Katja Millard and Jesper Mailind were selected as members of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee.

Yours sincerely

PETER THOSTRUPMILLE TRAM LUX

Chair CFO


