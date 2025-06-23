RTX A/S: Adjustment of financial guidance for 2024/25

23.6.2025 13:04:35 CEST | RTX | Inside information

RTX A/S today announces an increase of the financial guidance for the fiscal year 2024/25, reflecting improved performance and positive development in primarily the Enterprise segment but also in the Healthcare segment.

Based on the current trading environment and recent developments, RTX now expects:

Revenue in the range of DKK 530 million to DKK 560 million

up from the previously guided DKK 490 million to DKK 520 million

EBITDA in the range of DKK 15 million to DKK 35 million

compared to the earlier outlook of DKK 0 million to DKK 20 million

EBIT in the range of DKK -15 million to DKK 5 million

compared to the earlier outlook of DKK -35 million to DKK -15 million

CEO, Henrik Mørck Mogensen:

"We are pleased to raise our guidance, reflecting strong customer activity and continued operational excellence. While we still operate with short customer order horizons and face ongoing short-term uncertainty, impacted by macroeconomic and geopolitical factors, including USD exchange rate fluctuations, we see encouraging momentum in our business. We remain confident in our strategy, and we are committed to delivering sustainable growth and long-term value creation."

Contacts

Henrik Mørck Mogensen, CEO, RTX A/S, +45 96322300, hmm@rtx.dk

Mille Tram Lux, CFO, +45 96322300, mtl@rtx.dk

About RTX

RTX innovates, designs, and manufactures wireless communication solutions within Enterprise, Healthcare, and ProAudio. Working in close partnership with our customers, we offer customized, 'turn-key', end-to-end solutions with full product lifecycle management designed to make a difference in the market. We are a global company employing 300+ people at our locations in Denmark, Hong Kong, Romania and USA.