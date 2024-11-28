Oscillate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 28
28 November 2024
Oscillate PLC
("Oscillate" or the "Company")
Director Dealing
The BoardofOscillate plc (AQSE: MUSH) has been made aware that Steve Xerri, Executive Director, has transferred 1,812,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company to his personal SIPP, for nil consideration.
Following the transfer, Steve's beneficial interest in the Ordinary Shares remains unchanged at 23,732,653 Ordinary Shares, including a beneficial interest in 6,312,000 Ordinary Shares held in his personal SIPP, representing in aggregate approximately 5.58% of the total voting rights of the Company.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
Enquiries:
Company
Oscillate PLC
Steve Xerri
ir@oscillateplc.com
https://oscillateplc.com
Aquis Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Telephone: 020 7220 9790
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Steven Xerri
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Oscillate Plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800OGUKNP48BM2CS88
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentIdentification code
|Ordinary shares of £0.0001 each in Oscillate PlcIdentification code (ISIN) for Oscillate Plc ordinary shares: GB00BJN5JS53
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of existing ordinary shares into SIPP account
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information- Aggregated volume- Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|28 November 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Aquis Growth Market