Oscillate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 28

28 November 2024

Oscillate PLC

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

Director Dealing

The BoardofOscillate plc (AQSE: MUSH) has been made aware that Steve Xerri, Executive Director, has transferred 1,812,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company to his personal SIPP, for nil consideration.

Following the transfer, Steve's beneficial interest in the Ordinary Shares remains unchanged at 23,732,653 Ordinary Shares, including a beneficial interest in 6,312,000 Ordinary Shares held in his personal SIPP, representing in aggregate approximately 5.58% of the total voting rights of the Company.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Company

Oscillate PLC

Steve Xerri

ir@oscillateplc.com

https://oscillateplc.com

Aquis Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Telephone: 020 7220 9790