Oscillate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 28

28 November 2024

Oscillate PLC

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

Director Dealing

The BoardofOscillate plc (AQSE: MUSH) has been made aware that Steve Xerri, Executive Director, has transferred 1,812,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company to his personal SIPP, for nil consideration.

Following the transfer, Steve's beneficial interest in the Ordinary Shares remains unchanged at 23,732,653 Ordinary Shares, including a beneficial interest in 6,312,000 Ordinary Shares held in his personal SIPP, representing in aggregate approximately 5.58% of the total voting rights of the Company.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Company

Oscillate PLC

Steve Xerri

ir@oscillateplc.com

https://oscillateplc.com

Aquis Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Telephone: 020 7220 9790

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameSteven Xerri
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameOscillate Plc
b)LEI213800OGUKNP48BM2CS88
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentIdentification codeOrdinary shares of £0.0001 each in Oscillate PlcIdentification code (ISIN) for Oscillate Plc ordinary shares: GB00BJN5JS53
b)Nature of the transactionTransfer of existing ordinary shares into SIPP account
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil Consideration1,812,000
d)Aggregated information- Aggregated volume- PriceN/A
e)Date of the transaction28 November 2024
f)Place of the transactionAquis Growth Market

© 2024 PR Newswire
