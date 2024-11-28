EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A.
Eleving Group announces that Signet Bank has released a comprehensive initiation report on November 20, 2024, analyzing the company's sectoral environment, financial performance, and valuation. This report provides an in-depth overview of Eleving Group's market position, growth strategy, and financial projections based on the latest publicly available information.
Financial Performance:
Valuation and Market Position:
As per Signet Bank, the Group's shares are valued at €1.88 per share, representing a 13.8% upside from the price of €1.655 as of November 20, 2024. Its profitability metrics, including a projected ROE of 33.6% by 2028, position it favorably in the market despite slightly higher P/B and P/E ratios compared to some European peers.
Find the full report here: https://signetbank.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/Eleving_post-IPO_201124s.pdf
About Eleving Group
Eleving Group has driven innovation in financial technology around the world since its foundation in Latvia in 2012. As of today, the group operates in 16 markets and 3 continents, encouraging financial inclusion and upward social mobility in underserved communities around the globe. Eleving Group has developed a multi-brand portfolio for its vehicle and consumer finance business lines, with around 2/3 of the portfolio comprising secured vehicle loans and mobility products, with Mogo as the leading brand, and around 1/3 of the portfolio including unsecured consumer finance products. Currently, 55% of the group's portfolio is located in Europe, 32% in Africa, and 13% in the rest of the world.
The Group's historical customer base exceeds 1.3 million customers worldwide, while the total volume of loans issued is nearing EUR 1.9 billion. With headquarters in Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia and a governance structure in Luxembourg, the Group ensures efficient and transparent business management, powered at the operational level by over 2850 employees. For two consecutive years, the Group was listed among Europe's 1000 fastest-growing companies published by the Financial Times in 2020 and 2021, while in 2024, Eleving Group was ranked as the 41st fastest-growing European company in the last decade in 'Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions 2025' research by Financial Times and Statista.
Edgars Rauza, Investor Relations Manager, edgars.rauza@eleving.com
The Signet Bank report is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell shares. Investors are advised to make their own investment decisions based on individual circumstances or consult with financial advisors.
