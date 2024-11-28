Calibre Mining entdeckt bedeutende Goldmineralisierung 1.000 Meter außerhalb der Ressource Valentine Gold Mine. Neuer Ankerinvestor für Millennial Potash! Foran Mining meldet weitere Erfolge in der Tesla Zone. IsoEnergy meldete den Abschluss einer Vereinbarung über den Kauf von Vermögenswerten mit Future Fuels Inc. Unternehmen im Überblick: Foran Mining Corp. ? https://foranmining.com/ ISIN: CA3449112018 , WKN: A1C09C , FRA: 48M.F , TSX: FOM.TO Weitere Videos von Foran Mining Corp. ? https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/foran-mining-corp/ Millennial Potash Corp. ? https://millennialpotash.com/ ISIN: CA60041F1018 , WKN: A3DXEK , FRA: X0D.F , TSXV: MLP.V Weitere Videos von Millennial Potash Corp. ? https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/millennial-potash-corp/ Calibre Mining Corp. ? https://www.calibremining.com/ ISIN: CA13000C2058 , WKN: A2N8JP , FRA: WCLA.F , TSX: CXB.TO Weitere Videos von Calibre Mining Corp. ? https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/calibre-mining-corp/ IsoEnergy Ltd. ? http://www.isoenergy.ca/ ISIN: CA46500E1079 , WKN: A2DMA2 , FRA: I01.F , TSXV: ISO.V , Valor: 34336844 Weitere Videos von IsoEnergy Ltd. ? https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/isoenergy-ltd/ Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Englisch) ?: https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Deutsch) ?: https://eepurl.com/08pAn Copper Gold Kupfer Uran Uranium Potash Zink Development Production Exploration Newsflash Bergbauaktien Investitionen Börse Minen RohstoffTV