LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Aroundtown SA (AT1.DE), a Luxembourg-based real estate company, said that its board has decided that it will not exercise the option to voluntarily redeem its 600 million euros 3.375% undated subordinated notes, subject to interest rate reset on 23 December 2024 and 500 million euros 2.875% undated subordinated notes, subject to interest rate reset on 12 January 2025.The current nominal amount outstanding of the 3.375% Perpetuals and 2.875% Perpetuals is 156.3 million euros and 61.8 million euros, respectively, following the completion of the Company's successful exchange and tender offers in May 2024 and September 2024.The 3.375% Perpetuals and the 2.875% Perpetuals will continue to be accounted as 100% equity under IFRS and for the calculation of financial covenants of AT's senior bonds.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX