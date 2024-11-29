



ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, Nov 29, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Energy will provide onshore and offshore grid connection equipment and power quality solutions to ScottishPower Renewables, part of the Iberdrola Group, a global leader in renewable energies. The project will enablethe integration of 960-megawatt (MW) of renewable electricity from the East Anglia TWO (EA TWO) wind farm, located 32 km off the Suffolk coast of England. This will provide enough green power for the equivalent of almost one million homes and significantly contribute to the UK's 2030 energy targets.The energy landscape is growing at an unprecedented pace, and integrating renewables into the grid at scale reveals new challenges, such as lack of inertia, power imbalances, limited interconnections, and voltage instability. Through projects like EA TWO, Hitachi Energy's domain expertise and large installed base in power quality solutions are helping countries overcome these challenges to enhance the use of renewable energy and meet carbon neutrality targets.In this spirit of collaboration and co-creation, Hitachi Energy and ScottishPower Renewables have set new advanced solutions and quality standards to accelerate the energy transition through offshore wind."Connecting the clean, green generation from our turbines to the grid is a vital part of any renewables project and it's great to be in such capable hands with Hitachi Energy for East Anglia TWO," said Ross Ovens, ScottishPower Renewables' Managing Director for Offshore. "This EUR4 billion windfarm will have the capacity to power almost onemillion homes with green electricity and will help drive the country forward on its clean energy mission. We can only achieve that by partnering with leading companies like Hitachi Energy and we look forward to working together to make that happen.""We are proud to work with ScottishPower Renewables to accelerate the clean energy transition. Integrating bulkrenewables such as wind power is critical to accelerating the energy transition and is also an effective and long-term solution to decarbonize power," says Niklas Persson, Managing Director, Business Unit Grid Integration, Hitachi Energy. "We are playing our part in integrating renewables and enabling Europe to become the world's first climate- neutral continent by 2050."Hitachi Energy will provide Grid-eXpandTM Offshore solutions and onshore grid connection equipment using an EconiQTM gas-insulated switchgear. The Grid-enSure power quality solution, SVC Light STATCOM, will play a key role in using power electronics and advanced control systems to ensure reliable, flexible, and stable power despite theintermittent nature of wind power.Hitachi Energy's leading grid integration equipment and power electronics solutions continue laying the foundation fora resilient and flexible grid, supporting the European energy system's transformation to sustainable power.About Hitachi EnergyHitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We are advancing the world's energy system to be more sustainable, flexible and secure and we collaborate with customers and partners to enable a sustainable energy future - for today's generations and those to come. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries, serving customers in utility, industry, transportation, data centers and infrastructure sectors. With innovative technologies and services including the integration of more than 150 gigawatts of HVDC links into the power system, we help make the energy value chain more efficient, making electricity more accessible to all. Together with stakeholders across sectors and geographies, we enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 45,000 people in 60 countries and generate business volumes of around $13 billion USD.www.hitachienergy.comwww.linkedin.com/company/hitachienergyhttps://twitter.com/HitachiEnergyAbout Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the 3 business sectors of "Digital Systems & Services - supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility - contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railwaysystems, and "Connective Industries - connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in variousindustries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company's revenues as 3 sectors for fiscal year 2023 (ended March 31, 2024) totaled 8,564.3 billion yen, with 573 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 270,000 employees worldwide.