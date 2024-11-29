BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE, DLVHF.OB), an online food delivery platform, has set the final price for Talabat Holding plc's Initial public offering at AED 1.60 per share or about US$0.44 per share. A total of 20% of Talabat's shares, amounting to 4.66 billion shares, will be sold, generating approximately AED 7.5 billion or about $2.0 billion in gross proceeds.Delivery Hero last week announced the pricing for initial public offering of about 3.49 billion shares of Talabat Holding, with a price range of AED 1.50 to AED 1.60 or US$0.41 to US$0.44 per share.Delivery Hero said Friday that a 180-day lock-up period will apply to the selling shareholder, a fully owned subsidiary of Delivery Hero, under certain conditions. Delivery Hero plans to retain a long-term majority indirect ownership in Talabat.Talabat's shares are expected to trade on the Dubai Financial Market under the ticker symbol TALABAT from December 10, 2024.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX