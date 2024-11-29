Anzeige
Freitag, 29.11.2024
Die größte Bedrohung für Hightech - Milliarden-Chance für Anleger!
WKN: A14P5E | ISIN: SE0006887063 | Ticker-Symbol: 4HF
Frankfurt
29.11.24
08:05 Uhr
7,680 Euro
-0,200
-2,54 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
29.11.2024 08:25 Uhr
107 Leser
Hoist Finance successfully issues senior non-preferred bonds

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoist Finance AB (publ) has successfully issued SEK 700 million of senior non-preferred bonds with a tenor of 4.25 years. The bonds were issued under Hoist Finance's EMTN program and were priced at 3-months STIBOR +250 basis points.

"I am very pleased to announce Hoist Finance's first broadly distributed issue of senior non-preferred bonds, which was met by strong demand from more than 20 Nordic investors. This is the first senior non-preferred bond issue by a Nordic non-SIFI bank. This issuance marks an important step for our strategy to promote continued growth while maintaining a cost-efficient capital structure and supporting our investment grade credit rating from Moody's," says Harry Vranjes, CEO of Hoist Finance.

The proceeds from the bond issue will be used for general corporate purposes. The instruments will be listed on the regulated market Irish Stock Exchange plc, known as Euronext Dublin. The bonds are expected to be rated Ba1 by Moody's.

Senior non-preferred bonds

Senior non-preferred bonds are subordinated to senior preferred bonds in the hierarchy of repayment.

For more information, please contact:
Karin Tyche, Chief Investor Relations and Communications Officer
ir@hoistfinance.com
+46 76 780 97 65

About Hoist Finance

Hoist Finance is an asset manager specialised in non-performing loans. For more than 25 years, we have focused on investing in and managing debt portfolios. We are a partner to international banks and financial institutions across Europe, acquiring non-performing loan portfolios. We are also a partner to consumers and SMEs in a debt situation, creating long-term sustainable repayment plans enabling them to convert non-performing debt to performing debt. We are present in 12 markets across Europe and our shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit hoistfinance.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hoist-finance/r/hoist-finance-successfully-issues-senior-non-preferred-bonds,c4073306

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hoist-finance-successfully-issues-senior-non-preferred-bonds-302318629.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
