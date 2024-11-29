Hoist Finance successfully issues senior non-preferred bonds

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoist Finance AB (publ) has successfully issued SEK 700 million of senior non-preferred bonds with a tenor of 4.25 years. The bonds were issued under Hoist Finance's EMTN program and were priced at 3-months STIBOR +250 basis points.

"I am very pleased to announce Hoist Finance's first broadly distributed issue of senior non-preferred bonds, which was met by strong demand from more than 20 Nordic investors. This is the first senior non-preferred bond issue by a Nordic non-SIFI bank. This issuance marks an important step for our strategy to promote continued growth while maintaining a cost-efficient capital structure and supporting our investment grade credit rating from Moody's," says Harry Vranjes, CEO of Hoist Finance.

The proceeds from the bond issue will be used for general corporate purposes. The instruments will be listed on the regulated market Irish Stock Exchange plc, known as Euronext Dublin. The bonds are expected to be rated Ba1 by Moody's.

Senior non-preferred bonds

Senior non-preferred bonds are subordinated to senior preferred bonds in the hierarchy of repayment.

For more information, please contact:

Karin Tyche, Chief Investor Relations and Communications Officer

ir@hoistfinance.com

+46 76 780 97 65

About Hoist Finance

Hoist Finance is an asset manager specialised in non-performing loans. For more than 25 years, we have focused on investing in and managing debt portfolios. We are a partner to international banks and financial institutions across Europe, acquiring non-performing loan portfolios. We are also a partner to consumers and SMEs in a debt situation, creating long-term sustainable repayment plans enabling them to convert non-performing debt to performing debt. We are present in 12 markets across Europe and our shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit hoistfinance.com.

