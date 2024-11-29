Change in Number of Shares and Votes in Ascelia Pharma AB

MALMÖ, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2024 / Ascelia Pharma (STO:ACE)

During the month of November, the number of shares and votes in Ascelia Pharma AB have changed due to conversion of a total of 26,310 series C shares into a total of 26,310 ordinary shares for delivery of shares to participants in the performance-based share saving program that was adopted by the annual general meeting held on 5 May 2021 (LTI 2021).

As of 29 November 2024, the number of shares in Ascelia Pharma AB amounts to 97,193,153 shares, of which 96,106,032 are ordinary shares with one vote each and 1,087,121 are series C shares with 1/10 vote each. The total number of votes in the company amounts to 96,214,744.1.

Ascelia Pharma is a biotech company focused on orphan oncology treatments. We develop and commercialize novel drugs that address unmet medical needs and have a clear development and market pathway. The company has two drug candidates - Orviglance and Oncoral - in clinical development. Ascelia Pharma has global headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: ACE). For more information, please visit http://www.ascelia.com.

