EQS-News: PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à.r.l.
/ Key word(s): Personnel
PlusPlus Capital Announces Changes in Management
Rasmus Pikkani will continue as a member of the Supervisory Board.
PlusPlus Capital expresses its sincere gratitude to Peeter Piho for his long-standing commitment and contribution to the Company's growth and success.
To lead the Company into its next phase of development, the Supervisory Board has appointed Reimo Tomingas as new member of the Management Board and CEO. Reimo Tomingas has been with PlusPlus Capital Group since 2019 and is Chairman of the Board of PlusPlus Capital OY, which manages the Group's Finnish operations. Prior to joining PPC, he spent over a decade as Country Manager and CEO of Creditreform Eesti OÜ, part of Creditreform International Group, being responsible for establishing and managing operations as part of the Group. Previously he has also managed a licensed consumer finance company.
The new shareholders express their confidence in Mr. Tomingas and wish him success in his new role. They believe that his leadership, combined with the expertise of the newly constituted Supervisory Board, positions the Company to effectively implement its ongoing reorganization plan, restore stability, and unlock new growth opportunities.
PlusPlus Capital
PlusPlus is a pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management company with offices in Tallinn, Riga, Vilnius, and Helsinki. The Company acquires overdue loans and other non-performing exposures from financial institutions and non-financial sector merchants. With its core competence in handling claims against private individuals, PlusPlus prefers diversified portfolios balanced by geography, portfolio type, and other metrics.
Since its inception in 2010, PlusPlus has bought over 120 thousand claims with nominal value of approximately EUR 270 million. The Company offers its clients affordable recovery solutions and aims to avoid litigious scenarios. In doing so, PlusPlus pursues win-win solutions that allow sellers to focus on their core business, provide affordable solutions for borrowers, and ensure adequate returns for investors.
PlusPlus is a transparent and socially responsible company set to assist people in resolving problems connected with their insufficient solvency. The ambition of PlusPlus is to increase its market share and further strengthen its position as a leading player in its regional market.
pluspluscapital.eu
29.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à.r.l.
|1 rue Jean Piret
|L-2350 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|E-mail:
|info@pluspluscapital.eu
|Internet:
|https://pluspluscapital.eu/
|ISIN:
|XS2502401552
|WKN:
|A3K7UD
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2041405
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2041405 29.11.2024 CET/CEST