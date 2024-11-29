4basebio Plc - Director's Dealing

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 29

29 November 2024

4basebio plc



("4basebio" or the "Company")



Director's Dealing

29 November 2024 - 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB) ("4basebio" or the "Company"), which develops and commercialises the large-scale manufacture of synthetic DNA as well as nanoparticle delivery solutions, announces that it was informed by Dr. Heikki Lanckriet, CEO of the Company, that he acquired ordinary shares in the Company through the market as follows:

Name Number of Shares Acquired Price per Share (p) Shareholding Following Acquisition Shareholding as a Percentage of Issued Share Capital Heikki Lanckriet 12,000 1,315p 1,115,288 7.27%

The issued share capital of the Company comprises 15,477,395 ordinary shares.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 as amended by regulation 11 of the market abuse (amendment) (EU Exit) regulations 2019/310.

4basebio PLC Dr. Heikki Lanckriet +44 (0)1223 967 943

