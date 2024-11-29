Gapwaves AB: Bosch and Gapwaves discontinue their joint development agreement for high-resolution radar antennas

Gothenburg, November 29, 2024: Gapwaves announces the termination of the joint development agreement with Bosch entered into between the parties in July 2022.

The parties have collaborated since 2021, where Gapwaves has provided engineering- and development services regarding waveguide antennas for a future automotive radar technology which in July 2022 resulted in a joint development agreement. The intention between the parties was also that Gapwaves would be the future supplier of the developed antennas.



Bosch has decided to discontinue the industrialization of a high-resolution radar solution including a waveguide antenna with Gapwaves due to weak market demand for highly automated driving systems. Bosch clearly expresses satisfaction with the cooperation and the results achieved by Gapwaves using the multi-layer waveguide (MLW) technology for automotive high resolution radar sensor antennas.



The struggles within the European automotive industry reported earlier in the year as well as the increasing competition are clearly creating challenges among Tier 1 suppliers and car manufacturers in this market.



The discontinued contract will have very limited effect on Gapwaves financial result in 2025 and 2026, however, beyond 2027 when the production of antennas would have taken place, the revenue effects are larger although still limited.



Gapwaves CEO Jonas Ehinger comments:

"It is unfortunate that Bosch due to external market circumstances, especially in the German automotive industry, decides to stop the current joint development project and the agreement with Gapwaves. We will continue engaging with customers and win more business with both existing and new customers within automotive and other segments, and also with Bosch in the future. Our strategy remains unchanged and the planned capabilities for Bosch in this agreement will be needed and used for our other customer contracts."

