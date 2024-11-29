London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2024) - Fineqia International Inc. (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (FSE: FNQA) (the "Company" or "Fineqia"), the digital asset and investment business, announces significant performance improvements in the Digital Asset Blockchain Infrastructure ("DABI") Actively Managed Certificate ("AMC") since its U.K. subsidiary Fineqia Limited ("Fineqia Ltd") was appointed as the Investment Advisor on Feb. 8, 2024.

As of Nov. 21, 2024, the Net Asset Value ("NAV") of the DABI AMC has increased 30%, representing the valuable partnership between Fineqia Ltd and Sermont Asset Management ("Sermont"). The joint effort of both companies is reflected in the success of recent portfolio adjustments, optimising the composition of the basket of its underlying crypto assets to achieve superior growth, while adhering to its risk management framework.

"Our collaboration with Fineqia Ltd has been instrumental in refining the portfolio and ensuring that its composition reflects both current market dynamics and long-term growth potential," said Volkar Zaworka, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of Sermont. "By driving the inclusion of high-performing blockchain infrastructure tokens, we've positioned the portfolio for superior performance, all while maintaining a strong risk management approach. This partnership highlights our commitment to delivering innovative and profitable solutions in the digital asset space."

The current DABI portfolio has been refined to focus on top-performing blockchain infrastructure tokens, where Fineqia Ltd has contributed with their understanding of market trends and the evolving digital asset industry. Key components of the portfolio include:

Bitcoin (BTC) : 37.9%

: 37.9% Ethereum (ETH) : 10.7%

: 10.7% Solana (SOL) : 9.1%

: 9.1% Cardano: 11%

Fineqia Ltd's expertise in blockchain technology and digital assets along with Sermont's progressive approach to wealth management has driven the successful repositioning of the portfolio to include Solana (SOL) and Near Protocol (NEAR), while incorporating other strategic adjustments that align with trends in the blockchain infrastructure sector.

"We've applied our in-depth market knowledge to help generate superior returns," said Bundeep Singh Rangar, chief executive officer of Fineqia International Inc. "This success establishes a track record for Fineqia to attract more investors to DABI and garner more investment advisory mandates."

Portfolio Composition on Feb. 8, 2024



Portfolio Composition on Nov. 21, 2024



Top 10 Constituents Ticker Weight Top 10 Constituents Ticker Weight Bitcoin BTC 28.4% Bitcoin BTC 37.9% Ethereum ETH 16.1% Cardano ADA 11.0% Cardano ADA 8.8% Ethereum ETH 10.7% Polkadot DOT 8.6% Solana SOL 9.1% Chainlink LINK 8.0% Polkadot DOT 5.8% Polygon MATIC 7.0% Near Protocol NEAR 5.6% Uniswap UNI 6.7% Chainlink LINK 5.5% Internet Computer ICP 4.8% Uniswap UNI 4.9% Fantom FTM 3.0% Internet Computer ICP 3.4% Tezos XTZ 2.9% Polygon POL 3.2% Other Other 5.8% Other Other 2.8%

The NAV increase is a result of the change in composition and asset appreciation.

For further details on DABI's performance and to learn more about the portfolio composition, please contact info@fineqia.com.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia International Inc. (www.fineqia.com) is a digital asset business that builds and targets investments in early and growth stage technology companies that will be part of the next generation of the Internet. Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with quoted symbols on the Nasdaq and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Fineqia's International Inc.'s portfolio of investments includes businesses at the forefront of tokenization, blockchain technology, RWAs, AI, and fintech. Fineqia International Inc.'s VC fund in formation, Glass Ventures, backs category-defining Web 3.0 and Web 4.0 companies built by world-class entrepreneurs. https://twitter.com/FineqiaPlatform and https://www.linkedin.com/company/fineqia/.

About Fineqia Limited (UK)

Fineqia Limited is the UK-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Fineqia International Inc., established to conduct regulated and consulting activities in the United Kingdom. Fineqia Limited operates as an appointed representative of Kession Capital Ltd, which is authorised and regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

About Sermont Asset Management

Sermont Asset Management, a proud member of the SERCOR Group, was founded in 1996 and remains a 100% family-owned and operated firm, now in its second generation of leadership. Fully regulated by the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority (FMA), Sermont Asset Management offers a bespoke approach to wealth management. As a boutique firm, Sermont Asset Management specializes in bridging the gap between traditional financial services and the rapidly evolving digital landscape, providing clients with innovative solutions for navigating the future of finance.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian Securities Laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia Intl. (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Crypto assets are unregulated investment products prone to sudden and substantial value fluctuations, presenting a high risk of total loss of the invested capital. As the underlying components of the Digital Asset Blockchain Infrastructure (DABI) Actively Managed Certificate (AMC) are unregulated, investors are unlikely to have access to regulatory protections or investor compensation schemes. If you are unsure whether these assets are suitable for your individual circumstances, it is highly recommended to obtain independent financial and legal advice.

The information presented herein is not intended as a financial promotion. This material has been produced for circulation to a limited number of professional investors and journalists.

Fineqia Limited is not a crypto asset exchange and is not registered with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as such. This material is general economic commentary and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise transact in any of the assets discussed above. This material has been produced for general information by Fineqia Limited. In respect to the information contained in this press release, neither Fineqia Limited nor Kession Capital Limited will be responsible for providing the protections provided to clients of Fineqia Limited or Kession Capital Limited, nor for advising any other person in connection with the contents of this press release and except to the extent required by applicable law, including the rules of the FCA, owes no duty of care to any third parties.

