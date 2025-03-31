Fineqia Announces Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting

Fineqia International Inc. ("Fineqia") (CSE:FNQ)(OTC PINK:FNQQF)(Frankfurt:FNQA), a digital asset and investment business, is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), held on 28 March 2025.

A total of 1,040,968,864 shares were represented by proxy at the meeting, accounting for 63.06% of the total issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all proposed resolutions, demonstrating continued confidence in the Company's strategic direction.

Board of Directors Election

Shareholders approved the setting of the number of directors at three (3):

Voted For: 1,024,599,131

Voted Against: 16,369,733

The following individuals were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors:

Bundeep Singh Rangar - Voted For: 1,013,184,563 (Withheld: 16,667,233)

Martin Graham - Voted For: 1,016,856,863 (Withheld: 12,994,933)

Brij Chadda - Voted For: 1,016,825,063 (Withheld: 13,026,733)

Appointment of Auditor

Forbes Andersen LLP was re-appointed as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year, with authority granted to the Board to determine their remuneration:

Voted For: 1,040,454,119

Withheld: 514,745

Approval of Stock Option Plan

Shareholders confirmed and approved the Company's 20% rolling stock option plan:

Voted For: 1,016,189,501

Voted Against: 13,662,295

Other Matters

Shareholders also voted on additional matters brought before the meeting:

Voted For: 925,734,022

Voted Against: 104,117,774

"The Company is pleased to announce nearly two-thirds voting among shareholders, with about nine out of 10 voting in favour of the resolutions," said Fineqia's CEO, Bundeep Singh Rangar. "We appreciate the continued support of our shareholders as we execute our growth strategy."

The detailed voting results will be filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

