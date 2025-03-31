Anzeige
Montag, 31.03.2025

WKN: A2ADY5 | ISIN: CA31788W1023 | Ticker-Symbol: FNQA
Frankfurt
31.03.25
08:06 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FINEQIA INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINEQIA INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
31.03.2025 19:38 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fineqia Announces Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2025 / Fineqia International Inc. ("Fineqia") (CSE:FNQ)(OTC PINK:FNQQF)(Frankfurt:FNQA), a digital asset and investment business, is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), held on 28 March 2025.

A total of 1,040,968,864 shares were represented by proxy at the meeting, accounting for 63.06% of the total issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all proposed resolutions, demonstrating continued confidence in the Company's strategic direction.

Board of Directors Election

Shareholders approved the setting of the number of directors at three (3):

  • Voted For: 1,024,599,131

  • Voted Against: 16,369,733

The following individuals were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors:

  • Bundeep Singh Rangar - Voted For: 1,013,184,563 (Withheld: 16,667,233)

  • Martin Graham - Voted For: 1,016,856,863 (Withheld: 12,994,933)

  • Brij Chadda - Voted For: 1,016,825,063 (Withheld: 13,026,733)

Appointment of Auditor

Forbes Andersen LLP was re-appointed as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year, with authority granted to the Board to determine their remuneration:

  • Voted For: 1,040,454,119

  • Withheld: 514,745

Approval of Stock Option Plan

Shareholders confirmed and approved the Company's 20% rolling stock option plan:

  • Voted For: 1,016,189,501

  • Voted Against: 13,662,295

Other Matters

Shareholders also voted on additional matters brought before the meeting:

  • Voted For: 925,734,022

  • Voted Against: 104,117,774

"The Company is pleased to announce nearly two-thirds voting among shareholders, with about nine out of 10 voting in favour of the resolutions," said Fineqia's CEO, Bundeep Singh Rangar. "We appreciate the continued support of our shareholders as we execute our growth strategy."

The detailed voting results will be filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT FINEQIA INTERNATIONAL INC.

Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with quoted symbols on Nasdaq (OTC: FNQQF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurt: FNQA), Fineqia provides investors with institutional grade exposure to opportunities from blockchain based Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Its European subsidiary is an issuer of crypto asset backed Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) such as the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker: YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106). Fineqia has investments in businesses tokenizing Real-World Assets (RWAs), dApps, DeFi and blockchain protocols. More info at www.fineqia.com, x.com/FineqiaPlatform, linkedin.com/company/fineqia/, medium.com/@Fineqia, and @fineqia.bsky.social.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Warren Sergeant, CFO
E. warren.sergeant@fineqia.com
T. +44 78187 11024

Investor Relations
E. ir@fineqia.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian Securities Laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia Intl. (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Fineqia



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
