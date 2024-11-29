Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma, (FR0012616852 ABNX PEA PME eligible), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies based on the world's only natural recombinant apoA-I, announces that all resolutions presented at its Combined General Meeting on November 28th, 2024, were approved.

Among the resolutions adopted were the appointment of Jean-Gérard Galvez, Luc Demarre and Caroline DeSurmont as directors for a 4-year term. The ABIONYX Board of Directors now comprises three women out of eight members, in compliance with the applicable rules, and includes four independent members. Shareholders also approved the proposed financial delegations necessary for the Company's development, as well as the proposed amendments to the bylaws, in particular to revise the rules governing declarations of crossing statutory thresholds, extend the terms of office of directors and introduce double voting rights.

ABIONYX Pharma would like to thank all shareholders present, represented or having voted by post for their commitment and support at this General Meeting.

The minutes of the General Meeting, the replay of the General Meeting and the results of the votes by resolution are available on the Company's website in the Shareholder Meeting section.

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a next-generation biotech company focused on developing innovative medicines for diseases where there is no effective or existing treatment, even the rarest ones. The company expedites the development of novel therapeutics through an extensive expertise in lipid science and a differentiated apoA-I-based technology platform. ABIONYX Pharma is committed to radically improving treatment outcomes in Sepsis and critical care.

