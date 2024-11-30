Deutsche Telekom's stock has achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing the €30 threshold for the first time since 2001, demonstrating the telecommunications giant's robust market performance. Currently trading at €30.14, the shares are hovering close to their 52-week high of €30.19, supported by impressive financial results. The company's recent quarterly performance shows significant improvement, with earnings per share reaching €0.60 and revenue climbing to €28.50 billion. Trading volume exceeding 2.1 million shares reflects strong investor confidence, while the stock's year-to-date performance of approximately 40% positions it among the DAX index's top performers.
Analyst Outlook and Dividend Prospects
Market analysts maintain an optimistic stance on Deutsche Telekom's future prospects, setting an average price target of €36.36, suggesting substantial upside potential. Adding to investor appeal, the company's projected dividend for the current year stands at €0.89 per share, representing a notable increase from the previous year's distribution.
