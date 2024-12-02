Joint venture acquires 33 premium-brand Marriott and Delta by Marriott hotels across the UK

Amante Capital, KKR's dedicated European hospitality platform, will serve as managing partner to the joint venture

Leading investment firmsKKR and The Baupost Group today announced a joint venture to purchase a portfolio of 33 Marriott International hotels across the UK from a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA). Amante Capital, KKR's vertically integrated European hospitality platform, will serve as managing partner for the joint venture and the properties will continue as premium Marriott branded hotels.

The portfolio consists of 33 full-service properties branded as Marriott and Delta by Marriott in London and prime regional cities including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds and Liverpool. The 6,500 key portfolio benefits from recent high-quality refurbishments and features an attractive mix of amenities catering to business and leisure guests, ranging from conference and event venues to golf and recreation.

"Our purchase of this impressive portfolio reflects our conviction in the UK and the opportunity we see to invest behind strong fundamentals and long-term growth in the European hospitality sector," said Mai-Lan de Marcilly, Managing Director and Head of Transactions France and Hotels at KKR. "With Amante Capital we have built the capabilities to be a scaled acquirer and operator of premium hotels across Europe. This is our second investment with Marriott International in Europe and expands our global relationship as well as making us the largest owner of premium segment Marriott International hotels in EMEA."

"This venture highlights our continued opportunistic approach to investing in high-quality assets," said Nick Azrack, Partner, The Baupost Group. "We are excited to collaborate with Amante, KKR and Marriott International on the future of these hotels."

Amante Capital's experienced team will manage the portfolio on behalf of the joint venture. Working closely with Marriott International's UK team, Amante will oversee a program of continued capital investment and provide dedicated services to support the local teams at each property in attracting business and delivering exceptional guest experiences. To own this collection of premium hotels is a milestone acquisition for Amante Capital and its investment partners.

KKR has been a long-term investor in UK real estate, having deployed over US$3.5 billion of capital since 2016 across hospitality, residential, student housing and logistics properties. KKR is making the investment primarily through its value-add and opportunistic European real estate strategy.

DLA Piper, Ropes Gray and Simpson Thacher Bartlett served as legal advisors to the KKR and Baupost joint venture. KKR Capital Markets and Eastdil Secured arranged financing for the transaction. Hamilton Pyramid served as asset manager, Eastdil Secured as advisor and Burges Salmon as legal counsel to ADIA.

About Amante Capital

Founded in 2022, Amante Capital is dedicated to investing in hotel real estate across Europe. Over the last 25 years, the highly experienced team at Amante has been involved in origination, transactions, asset management, capex deployment and operations of a multitude of single assets and portfolios. Amante have an investor mindset, unlocking significant value for its partners through its entrepreneurial spirit and hands-on approach. Amante aims to establish a large-scale pan-European hotel investment and operational platform over the next few years.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKRs website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at www.globalatlantic.com.

About Baupost

The Baupost Group is a Boston-based investment manager with a long-term, value-oriented approach. Since 1982, the firm has been thoughtfully stewarding and compounding capital on behalf of families, foundations, endowments, and other like-minded institutions, as well as employees who collectively are the firm's largest client. CEO and Portfolio Manager Seth Klarman has overseen Baupost's investments from the company's inception.

Employing its value-focused discipline, Baupost has been successfully investing in real estate for more than 30 years. Working both independently and through joint ventures, the firm has deep experience in public and private real estate markets, in equity and credit positions, and across geographies and property types. Baupost's relationships, flexible capital, and ability to underwrite large, complex situations has made the firm a trusted counterparty on real estate debt and equity transactions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241201853940/en/

