

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Truman and Marriott International (MAR) have unveiled plans to open three new luxury hotels in Calgary: W Calgary, JW Marriott Calgary, and an Autograph Collection Hotel at Stampede Park. The projects, set within the city's Culture + Entertainment District, aim to redefine luxury hospitality in Western Canada.



Expected to open between 2028 and 2030, the hotels will be part of a large-scale, mixed-use development led by Calgary-based Truman and Louson. The W Calgary and JW Marriott Calgary will be housed in two of the region's tallest residential towers and located at 15 Ave and Macleod Trail S.E.



Tony Trutina, COO of Truman, emphasized that the development is a major investment in the local economy, projecting thousands of construction and long-term jobs, increased tourism, and greater business activity. With over four decades of experience in building residential and commercial spaces, Truman is committed to supporting Calgary's growth.



Marriott International's Paul Cahill said the project would bring an elevated level of hospitality to the city, citing Truman and Louson's deep local roots as key to delivering a transformative guest experience.



The 69-story W Calgary will include 157 rooms (27 suites) and 239 branded residences. It will feature a rooftop bar, AWAY Spa, specialty dining, a FIT studio, over 16,000 sq. ft. of meeting space, and W's signature Living Room.



The 62-story JW Marriott Calgary will offer 248 rooms and 120 residences, featuring indoor and outdoor pools, a JW Market, JW Garden, curated retail, and 32,500 sq. ft. of meeting space, aligning with the brand's emphasis on wellness and luxury.



Meanwhile, the Autograph Collection Hotel at Stampede Park will house 320 guest rooms and 15,000 sq. ft. of event space. The full-service hotel will offer diverse dining, a rooftop lounge with downtown views, multiple pools, and fitness facilities.



Kate Thompson, President and CEO of Calgary Municipal Land Corporation, highlighted how the $2 billion investment in infrastructure has successfully attracted private projects like these, supporting the broader Rivers District Master Plan.



Calgary Stampede CEO Joel Cowley welcomed the hotels as essential to meeting the demand for meetings and conventions, complementing the expanded BMO Centre and enhancing Calgary's global hospitality appeal.



Collectively, the three properties will deliver over 700 hotel rooms and 360 branded residences, backed by $1.47 billion in private investment. The project is anticipated to generate over 9,100 construction jobs, 2,000 permanent positions, and contribute upwards of $230 million annually to Calgary's economy through GDP and visitor spending.



MAR currently trades at $276.75, or 0.47% lower on the NasdaqGS.



