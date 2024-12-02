Bausch Health Companies Inc.: Bausch Health Appoints New Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D

LAVAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2024 / Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Sadeh M.D., M.Sc as Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D. This strategic addition to our leadership team underscores our commitment to innovation, excellence, and enriching lives.

Jonathan brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success both as a physician-scientist and a leader in the pharmaceutical industry. With over 20 years of expertise in clinical research and drug development, he has consistently demonstrated the ability to drive growth and foster innovation. Most recently, at Bristol-Meyers Squibb, he was responsible for multiple drug approvals in dermatology and gastroenterology and held several key roles including Senior Vice President and Global Programs Head for Immunology, Cardiovascular and Neuroscience, Immunology Therapeutic Area Head, as well as the China R&D Head. Jonathan received a master's degree in clinical research from Harvard Medical School and earned his medical degree from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine. He has held key positions at Sanofi, Astra-Zeneca and Schering-Plough.

"We are delighted to welcome Jonathan as our new Head of Research and Development," said CEO, Thomas J. Appio. "His extensive experience and innovative vision will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our pipeline and strive for groundbreaking advancements."

In his new role, Jonathan will be responsible for overseeing the entire R&D process, working closely with our scientists and engineers. He will set the strategic direction and ensure alignment with our overall goal of enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health outcomes. We are confident that Jonathan will make a significant contribution to our company's success and commitment to being an innovative healthcare company.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, medical aesthetic devices, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "will," "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance, are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health's most recent annual and quarterly reports and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events, information or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Garen Sarafian Katie Savastano ir@bauschhealth.com corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com (877) 281-6642 (toll free) (908) 569-3692

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com