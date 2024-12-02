Cytta Corp.: Cytta Corp's CyttaCOMMS Software Secures Texas Wide Department of Information Resources Technology Procurement Approval

DIR Status for all State Agencies Unlocks Rapid Product Implementation and Transforms the Texas Public Safety Landscape

Cytta Corp. (OTCQB:CYCA), a trailblazer in secure communication and real-time drone streaming technology, is thrilled to announce its official CyttaCOMMS approval as a vendor for the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) rapid procurement program.

This pivotal achievement marks a transformative moment for Cytta Corp., enabling all law enforcement agencies across Texas to purchase CyttaCOMMS directly without the need for competitive bidding, streamlining procurement and fast-tracking the adoption of Cytta's revolutionary platform. Texas DIR eligible customers include all Texas state agencies (Highway Patrol, Texas Rangers, City Police, County Sheriff's Offices), county or local government offices, and public education entities (College and University Police Departments).

Revolutionizing Law Enforcement Operations in Texas

The Texas DIR approval positions CyttaCOMMS as a go-to solution for law enforcement agencies seeking secure, real-time communication tools to enhance public safety. By eliminating the hurdles of traditional bidding processes, CyttaCOMMS is now more accessible than ever, empowering agencies to seamlessly integrate cutting-edge technology into their operations.

"This approval is a game-changer," said Mike Elliott, VP of Business Development at Cytta Corp. "We've removed the red tape, giving law enforcement agencies a direct path to adopt CyttaCOMMS. This milestone not only accelerates our growth across Texas but also underscores our commitment to enhancing public safety with innovative, secure technology. The future for Cytta Corp. has never been brighter!"

Why Investors Should Be Excited About CyttaCOMMS

CyttaCOMMS has already demonstrated unmatched potential in public safety, with its drone-agnostic, secure streaming capabilities driving rapid adoption:

Real-Time Video Streaming : Share live drone footage securely with multiple stakeholders, ensuring unmatched situational awareness.

Enhanced Decision-Making : From tactical missions to disaster response, CyttaCOMMS enables fast, informed actions.

Immediate Integration : Texas DIR approval allows agencies to onboard CyttaCOMMS almost instantly, saving time and resources.

Drone agnostic software: Allows Cytta's technology to benefit directly from the rapid expansion of US Defense Blue UAS drone manufactures, utilization and market growth in both civilian and military markets.

With over 1,460 registered CyttaCOMMS users and 36 signed full Police Department and Sheriff Office annual license purchase orders to date, CyttaCOMMS is poised for exponential growth as more Texas agencies recognize its value. The DIR approval clears the way for Cytta to capitalize on this massive market, setting the stage for broader national adoption.

Engaging the Texas Market: Public Safety Drone Expo & TAK Workshop

Cytta Corp. will showcase CyttaCOMMS' groundbreaking capabilities at the 2024 Public Safety Drone Expo & TAK Workshop this December 12th. This invitation only event provides an opportunity to connect with over 200 invited Texas law enforcement professionals and demonstrate how CyttaCOMMS can revolutionize their operations.

Attendees will experience:

Tactical Decision-Making Tools : Secure live drone streaming tailored for high-stakes missions.

Interagency Collaboration : Seamlessly communicate across teams during critical incidents.

Actionable Intelligence: Deliver real-time insights with ultra-low latency streaming.

For event details, visithttps://www.txpsdx.com.

Investors: Why This Matters

The DIR approval positions Cytta Corp. as a trusted provider in one of the nation's largest markets for public safety technology. This opens the door to increased recurring revenue and expedited market penetration in Texas, a state with over 1,200 law enforcement agencies. With CyttaCOMMS already gaining momentum, this approval strengthens Cytta's potential to become a market leader in the rapidly expanding public safety and drone communication sectors.

Year-End Promotion: $500 Off Subscriptions

To celebrate this milestone, Cytta is offering a $500 discount on annual subscriptions for law enforcement agencies that subscribe to CyttaCOMMS by December 31, 2024. This limited-time offer, combined with the ease of DIR-approved purchasing, ensures agencies can adopt CyttaCOMMS quickly and cost-effectively.

About Cytta Corp. Cytta Corp. (OTCQB:CYCA) is at the cutting edge of video streaming and communication solutions, driving innovation to enhance operational efficiency and public safety. Our flagship product, CyttaCOMMS, ensures secure, real-time video streaming across any drone brand, providing seamless integration and heightened situational awareness for law enforcement, emergency responders and industry. Cytta's innovative new product, CyttaCARES, is a game-changer in ensuring the safety and well-being of children in educational institutions and beyond. Recently added to the product suite is the CYTTAbSAFE personal security solution addressing the growing demand for personal, scalable, real-time safety and security solutions in the U.S. and Europe. CyttaAIR, a groundbreaking platform designed to innovate and consolidate the best of drone hardware, software, and resources for Federal and State Law Enforcement Agencies. Cytta's CyttaCOMP ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance) technology delivers real-time compression of video streams with ultra-low latency.

Call Local: 1 740 CYTTAUS (298 8287)

http://www.cytta.com

info@cytta.com Natalia Sokolova, President & COO

Direct: (424) 333-0595 (or message)

Natalia@cytta.com Gary Campbell, CEO

Direct (702) 900-7022 (or message)

Gary@cytta.com Mike Elliott, VP of Business Development

mikeelliott@cytta.com

(689) 222-8708 SOURCE: Cytta Corp.

