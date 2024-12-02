Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2024) - Metaguest.AI Incorporated (CSE: METG) ("Metaguest") is pleased to announce that subscription sales and experience bookings for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $1,105,637, as compared to $201,934 for the first three quarters of 2023 which is a 448% increase. Revenue for the nine month period was $1,008,901 as $96,736 of subscription sales relate to subscriptions for future periods as compared to $186,217 in revenue for the same period in 2023. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, Metaguest's sales were $471,206 compared to $107,082 for the third quarter of 2023, a 340% increase. Revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was $452,978 as $18,228 of sales related to subscriptions for future periods as compared to $91,365 in revenue for the third quarter of 2023.

Metaguest earns its revenue from recurring monthly subscriptions paid by business partners which give guests staying at partner hotel properties access to their unique offerings. As at September 30, 2024, over 280 hotels in major cities across the United States use the Metaguest platform. The number of hotels that were onboarded during 2024 increased by 180 hotels since the beginning of the year and 50 hotels during the third quarter of 2024. In addition, Metaguest receives commission revenue on experience sales booked through its partners, Tiqets International and Viator. A full set of unaudited financial statements are available on www.sedarplus.ca.

About Metaguest.ai Incorporated

Metaguest.ai Incorporated is a cutting-edge technology company that develops advanced AI platforms for the hospitality industry designed to enhance the guest experience. Our flagship products are comprehensive solutions that addresses all aspects of the guest journey, from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with electronic payments, real-time in-room service management, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience/event bookings, virtual personal concierge and more. Guests engage in over 16 languages, on any connected device and without the need to download an app or visit a web site. By leveraging the platforms, hotels, resorts and short-term rental property owners can improve their operational efficiency, personalize the guest experience, increase revenue and overall customer satisfaction.

