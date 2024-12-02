Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 813516 | ISIN: US6311031081 | Ticker-Symbol: NAQ1
Tradegate
02.12.24
16:24 Uhr
79,21 Euro
+0,68
+0,87 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NASDAQ INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NASDAQ INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
79,2679,3316:31
79,2579,3216:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.12.2024 15:10 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Stockholm Streamlines Dual Listing Process for US-Listed Companies to access European markets

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today an update to the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market rulebook, effective from 1 January 2025. This update will streamline the listing review process for companies seeking to list on Nasdaq Stockholm simultaneously with or within 12 months of a listing on the U.S. exchanges, including the Nasdaq Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

As the first of several listing simplification initiatives, Nasdaq Europe is focused on driving capital markets integration and leading the development of EU capital markets and listing environment.

Currently, the dual listing process is largely conducted independently in the US and Sweden, resulting in the duplication of time and resource-intensive tasks. Under the new model, companies approved to list in the US will still be reviewed through the Nasdaq Stockholm listing process but will no longer require a separate review by a listing auditor when applying for a dual listing on Nasdaq Stockholm. This task, associated with costs and efforts, is redundant for a company that has already been validated according to standards that are equivalent or similar.

Adam Kostyál, President of Nasdaq Stockholm, stated, "Simplifying the process for European companies to dual list in the US and Europe represents a significant milestone in our ability to strengthen the competitiveness of Europe's markets and economies, and further enhance Europe's long-term economic growth - two key objectives underpinning the Capital Market Union's policy platform. The new rule removes friction for companies to attract both European and U.S. investors, benefiting not just our European companies but also providing retail investors with better access to a wider range of investment opportunities."

Roland Chai, President of Nasdaq European Markets, added: "Reducing obstacles in the listing processes for issuers to access European markets is key to increasing European competitiveness and we are determined to ensure issuers have maximum access to European investors. Nasdaq has been continuously implementing a program of simplification across Nasdaq's European exchanges, and further market access efficiencies will be rolled out across Nasdaq's six EU markets. With top rankings in leading tech sectors like medtech, biotech, and renewable energy, as well as delivering annual returns of over eight percent on average over the period 1966-2023, the highest globally, Nasdaq's Europe's leadership demonstrates the transformative power of well-executed capital markets integration in the EU."

For more information regarding the upcoming rulebook changes: https://www.nasdaq.com/market-regulation/nordic/main-market-rules

Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors
+46 73 449 78 12
erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, on X?@Nasdaq, or at?www.nasdaq.com.

-NDAQG-


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.