WKN: A1JBXU | ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 | Ticker-Symbol: 4VL
Tradegate
02.12.24
18:55 Uhr
1,022 Euro
+0,002
+0,20 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0021,07019:31
1,0061,02819:31
Dow Jones News
02.12.2024 18:07 Uhr
189 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Genel Energy PLC: Update on arbitration regarding the Bina Bawi and Miran PSCs / Arbitration Award made in favour of Kurdistan Regional Government

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Update on arbitration regarding the Bina Bawi and Miran PSCs / Arbitration Award made in favour of Kurdistan Regional Government 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Update on arbitration regarding the Bina Bawi and Miran PSCs / Arbitration Award made in favour of 
Kurdistan Regional Government 
02-Dec-2024 / 16:35 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
2 December 2024 
 
Genel Energy plc 
 
Update on arbitration regarding the Bina Bawi and Miran PSCs / 
Arbitration Award made in favour of Kurdistan Regional Government 
 
Genel Energy plc ('Genel') announces that it has today received a copy of the award (the 'Award') in respect of the 
London Court of International Arbitration claim brought by the Kurdistan Regional Government ('KRG') in December 2021 
against the Genel subsidiary, Genel Energy Miran Bina Bawi Limited ('GEMBBL'). 
 
The claim, commenced by the KRG in 2021, sought a declaration that the KRG had the contractual right to terminate both 
the Bina Bawi production sharing contract and the Miran production sharing contract. Subsequently, the Genel Board 
concluded that it was left with no practical alternative but to accept that in its view both the Bina Bawi and Miran 
production sharing contracts were terminated as a consequence of the KRG's repudiatory breaches and to submit a 
counterclaim for damages from the KRG for loss of Genel's rights to develop the Bina Bawi and Miran fields. 
 
The Tribunal has ruled that the KRG validly terminated the Bina Bawi and Miran production sharing contracts and that 
GEMMBL's counterclaim is dismissed. The Tribunal also reserved for determination in a future award(s) the allocation 
of the costs relating to the arbitration. 
 
Genel's Chairman David McManus commented: 
 
"We are very disappointed that the Tribunal found against GEMBBL in this arbitration. We will update the market once 
we have appropriately analysed the Tribunal's Award. 
 
We remain of the view that we were left with no option but to seek to defend our rights in this arbitration. Our 
internal team and external advisors have worked diligently since the case was commenced by the KRG in December 2021 and 
we thank our team for all that work." 
 
-ends- 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Genel Energy 
                    +44 20 7659 5100 
Luke Clements, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Vigo Consulting 
                    +44 20 7390 0230 
Patrick d'Ancona

This announcement includes inside information. The person responsible for arranging release of this announcement on behalf of Genel is Luke Clements, Chief Financial Officer.

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Tawke licence in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      GENL 
LEI Code:    549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  362612 
EQS News ID:  2042635 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2042635&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 02, 2024 11:35 ET (16:35 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
