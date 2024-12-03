Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2024) - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (TSXV: SUU) (OTCQB: SUUFF) (FSE: TO3) ("Strathmore" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company drilled two newly identified uranium roll fronts on the Beaver Rim project. Four drill holes were completed, including the discovery of the two mineralized zones on the South Sage claim group. The intercepts included 7.5 feet grading 0.042% eU3O8 from 1,119-1,126.5 feet (hole BR-03-24) and 4.5 feet grading 0.024% eU3O8 from 1,090-1,094.5 feet (hole BR-01-24).

The Beaver Rim areas drilled lie 1 to 3 miles south of Cameco's fully permitted in-situ recovery Gas Hills project. The goals of the drilling program were to determine the validity of our geologic model for Beaver Rim and that it's a legitimate uranium exploration target. This included:

Finding out if the arkosic-rich sediments beneath Beaver Rim correlate to the uranium bearing sediments to the north in the adjacent Gas Hills mining district?

Did these sediments act as the geologic passageway for uranium transport from the south through the project area towards Gas Hills?

Are these sediments suitable for uranium deposition and was there any uranium mineralization discovered in the Beaver Rim sediments?

With completion of the initial phase of drilling, Strathmore believes we have answered "Yes" to each of the questions regarding the geologic model, by having encountered uranium mineralization on the Beaver Rim project. The targeted host sandstone, the Puddle Springs Arkose member of the Eocene Wind River Formation was tested with the drilling. Results of the drilling show that the Puddle Springs is a very clean quartzite and feldspar-rich coarse sandstone and lesser mudstones. The member varied in thickness from 130-170 feet. Mineralization above grade cutoff (0.015% eU3O8) was encountered in two holes (BR-01-24, BR-03-24) in two separate sandstone intervals. A third hole, BR-02-24, showed above background gamma levels in three distinct sand intervals with notable alteration of the granitic sandstones in all holes drilled.

Based on these results, Strathmore believes the Beaver Rim area is a viable uranium exploration target. The Company plans to continue exploration of the project in 2025, including on the Diamond claim group to the west where previous drilling by Strathmore Minerals in 2012 encountered stacked roll front mineralization.

Hole ID Latitude Longitude Collar (Ft) From (Ft) To (Ft) Thickness

(Ft) Grade % BR-01-24 42.72470 -107.51230 7,118 1,090.0 1,094.5 4.5 0.028 BR-02-24 42.72918 -107.51454 7,178 Below cutoff BR-03-24 42.72495 -107.51283 7,126 1,119.0 1,126.5 7.5 0.042 1,137.0 1,139.5 2.5 0.028 BR-04-24 42.76613 -107.50053 7,403 Below cutoff

Note: The tabled geophysical results are based on equivalent uranium (eU3O8) of the gamma-ray probes calibrated at the Department of Energy's Test Facility in Casper, Wyoming. A series E Century Geophysical logging tool with gamma-ray, spontaneous potential, resistivity, and drift detectors was utilized in the logging. The reader is cautioned that the reported uranium grades may not reflect actual uranium concentrations due to the potential for disequilibrium between uranium and its gamma emitting daughter products. Further analysis on radiometric equilibrium will be conducted by Strathmore in the future.

Beaver Rim Technical Report

The Company has refiled to Sedar a technical report for the Beaver Rim project titled Technical Report on the Gas Hills-Beaver Rim Uranium Exploration Project, Fremont and Natrona Counties, Wyoming, USA. The report was authored by Mark B. Mathisen, C.P.G., of SLR International Corporation, and dated May 31, 2022. The report was required for Company regulatory purposes and inadvertently misfiled at the time in 2022. The report is available at www.sedarplus.ca. An updated report is planned upon completion of the autumn exploration program at the Beaver Rim project.

About the Beaver Rim Project

The Gas Hills uranium district is the largest uranium district in the State of Wyoming; with more than 100 million pounds of uranium being mined between 1954 to1988 when production ceased due to declining prices. Historical and recent reports suggest 50 to100 million pounds of uranium may exist in the Gas Hills district. The Beaver Rim project consists of 265 wholly owned mining claims totaling 5,475 acres. The project area was previously explored by American Nuclear in the 1970s, Cameco between1990 to early 2000's, and most recently by Strathmore Minerals in 2012, where uranium mineralization was encountered at depths of 700-1,000 feet, contained in stacked, Wyoming-type roll front deposits within arkosic-rich sandstones of the Eocene-age Wind River Formation.

The Beaver Rim project lies immediately south and adjacent to Cameco's fully permitted Gas Hills in-situ recovery project. Cameco reported for their Gas Hills project indicated and inferred mineral resources of 13.3 million and 6 million pounds of uranium, at 0.14% and 0.08% eU3O8 respectively (reported Dec. 31, 2023). Additional, historically defined resources controlled by Cameco are noted to trend from their Property south beneath the Beaver Rim claims including the West Diamond, East Diamond, North Sage, and South Sage properties. Strathmore is reviewing the greater Beaver Rim area and past exploration as part of its intent to acquire additional properties with the potential to contain uranium mineralization.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Strathmore has three permitted uranium projects in Wyoming: Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium mineralization in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical and recent drilling data. The Night Owl property is a former producing surface mine that was in production in the early 1960s.

Cautionary Statement: "Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Terrence Osier, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp., a Qualified Person.

