BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza (DPZ) said it is joining forces with Netflix (NFLX) at Squid Game: The Experience to give away free Emergency Pizza for a year to players with the lowest scores. On Dec. 12, the player with the lowest score from each competing group in Squid Game: The Experience at Manhattan Mall in New York City will win free Domino's Emergency Pizza for a year.This is the second time Domino's has partnered with Netflix. In 2022, Domino's teamed up with the streaming service to launch a first-of-its-kind mind ordering app, prior to the season four premiere of Stranger Things.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX