Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2024) - Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (FSE: QM4) ("Safe Supply" or the "Company"), a pioneer in investing in and developing businesses within the medical, wellness, and technology sectors, is pleased to announce that effective today, Jordan Greenberg has been appointed the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company.

Jordan Greenberg is a seasoned financial executive with extensive public company experience and a track record of success in scaling growth-stage businesses. Having served as a CFO for numerous high-growth companies, Jordan brings a wealth of expertise in corporate finance, regulatory compliance, and operational leadership. His strategic insights and deep knowledge of public markets will be instrumental in driving Safe Supply's continued expansion and shareholder value creation.

Mr. Greenberg will succeed outgoing CFO Geoff Kritzinger.

Geoff Kritzinger, a Chartered Accountant and former Partner at Shimmerman Penn LLP, has brought exceptional expertise to Safe Supply over the past 12 months. With a distinguished career managing audit practices and acting as CFO and advisor for public and private companies across multiple sectors, Geoff has been instrumental in strengthening Safe Supply's financial reporting and operational foundations.

"I would like to personally thank Geoff for his invaluable contributions during a pivotal year for Safe Supply. His leadership and expertise have been integral to establishing a strong financial framework, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors," said Safe Supply's CEO Bill Panagiotakopoulos.

This bolstering of Safe Supply's leadership bench positions the Company for its next phase of growth, including its strategic shift into medical technology. With a recent enhanced focus on harm reduction tools like Safety Strips Tech Corp., drink spike tests, and other innovative solutions, following the acquisition of Drug Lab 118 Ltd., Safe Supply is poised to expand its footprint in the medical technology sector. The integration of these initiatives into the Company's portfolio under Jordan Greenberg's financial stewardship sets the stage for significant advancements in harm reduction and public health.

About Safe Supply

Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd. is dedicated to advancing healthcare innovation and transforming the medical, wellness, and technology sectors. With a mission to revolutionize healthcare through the integration of medical technologies, Safe Supply is building the infrastructure necessary to support groundbreaking advancements. From developing facilities to analyze, manufacture, and distribute cutting-edge medical technologies to investing in research and innovation that enhance safety and accessibility, the company is creating a platform of synergistic businesses. Through its diversified portfolio, Safe Supply is poised to improve lives, foster innovation, and contribute to a safer, healthier future.

For more information, please visit: https://safesupply.com/

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's performance, business objectives and milestones and the anticipated timing thereof, and costs in connection with; the execution or achievement of such objectives and milestones; the Company's dedication to advancing healthcare innovation and transforming the medical, wellness, and technology sectors; the Company creating a platform of synergistic businesses; Jordan Greenberg's strategic insights and knowledge of public markets being instrumental in driving the Company's expansion and creating shareholder value; and the Company improving lives, fostering innovation, and contributing to a safer and healthier future.

Forward-Looking information in this press release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to maintain or exceed its current performance, and carry out its business objectives and milestones and under the anticipated timing and costs in connection with; the execution or achievement of such objectives and milestones; the Company's ability to advance healthcare innovation and transform the medical, wellness, and technology sectors; the Company having the ability to create a platform of synergistic businesses; Jordan Greenberg's strategic insights and knowledge of public markets giving him the ability to drive the Company's expansion and create shareholder value; and the Company having the ability to improve lives, foster innovation, and contribute to a safer and healthier future.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Company's inability to maintain or exceed its current performance, and carry out its business objectives and milestones and under the anticipated timing and costs in connection with, the execution or achievement of such objectives and milestones; the Company's inability to advance healthcare innovation and transform the medical, wellness, and technology sectors; the Company's inability to create a platform of synergistic businesses; Jordan Greenberg's strategic insights and knowledge of public markets not giving him the ability to drive the Company's expansion and create shareholder value; and the Company having the inability to improve lives, foster innovation, and contribute to a safer and healthier future.

Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-Looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232288

SOURCE: Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.