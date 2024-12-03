Applied Energetics, Inc.: Applied Energetics and Kord Technologies Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Directed Energy and Pulsed Laser Technology Solutions

TUCSON, AZ and HUNTSVILLE, AL / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / Applied Energetics, Inc., a recognized leader in the field of Advanced Optical Technologies and Ultrashort Pulse Directed Energy Solutions is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Kord Technologies, a leading provider of defense and aerospace solutions and a subsidiary of KBR, Inc. This strategic collaboration aims to further the development and deployment of cutting-edge directed energy and pulsed laser technology for defense and national security applications.

The collaboration outlined in the MOU reflects a shared interest between Kord Technologies and Applied Energetics in leveraging their combined expertise and resources to address emerging threats and critical challenges in the contemporary operating environment. With the increasing need for innovative and scalable solutions to counter emerging threats, both companies are well-positioned to deliver next-generation capabilities that enhance the protection and effectiveness of U.S. military forces.

The MOU outlines key areas of cooperation, including joint research and development, integration of specified directed energy technologies into Kord's counter UAS system, and the exploration of opportunities to enhance both companies' product portfolios. This mutual endeavor will also focus on expanding both companies' market presence and establishing a framework for potential future collaborations.

"We are proud to team with Kord Technologies, a company with a strong track record in defense innovation and system integration," said Chris Donaghey, CEO of Applied Energetics. "This collaboration is a significant step forward in our mission to bring advanced directed energy capabilities to bear in relevant situations. By combining our strengths, we are confident that we can deliver groundbreaking solutions that address the evolving needs of the defense sector."

As a leader in defense and aerospace engineering, Kord Technologies has an extensive history of delivering innovative solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense and other government agencies. Applied Energetics, with its focus on pulsed laser technology and history of delivering advanced, novel optical technologies to the Service Departments, brings a unique capability that aligns with Kord Technologies' strategic goals.

Further details on the specific projects and initiatives resulting from this MOU are expected to be announced in the coming months.

About Kord Technologies

Kord Technologies, a KBR company, is a premier provider of defense, aerospace, and government solutions. With a strong emphasis on innovation, Kord delivers advanced technologies and engineering services to support mission-critical operations.

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc., a leader in Advanced Optical Technologies and Ultrashort Pulse Directed Energy Solutions, utilizes patented, dual-use laser and optical technologies to advance critical industries, including defense, national security, biomedical and manufacturing. Applied Energetics pioneered and holds all crucial intellectual property rights to the development and use of Laser Guided Energy technology and related solutions for defense, security, commercial, and medical applications.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to the historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "believe," "will," "expect," "project," "anticipate," "estimates," "plans," "strategy," "target," "prospects," or "continue," and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition and may cause our actual results, performances or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements.

