Dienstag, 03.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
WKN: A3DCS5 | ISIN: US60785L2079 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
02.12.24
21:59 Uhr
1,690 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Modular Medical, Inc.: Modular Medical Announces Conference Call to Provide Business Update

Finanznachrichten News

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / Modular Medical, Inc. (the "Company" or "Modular Medical") (Nasdaq:MODD), an insulin delivery technology company with the first FDA-cleared patch pump designed specifically to target all adult "almost-pumpers" with its user-friendly and affordable design, today announced it will hold a conference call and webcast on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to provide a business update.

Conference Call and Webcast Information
Date: December 5, 2024
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Pacific Time)
Conference Call Number: 1-888-506-0062
International Call Number: +1-973-528-0011
Passcode: 494842
Webcast: CLICK HERE

For those unable to listen to the live Web broadcast, an archived webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations page at www.modular-medical.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available through December 19, 2024, and can be accessed by calling 1-877-481-4010 and using passcode 51725. International callers should dial 1-919-882-2331 and enter the same passcode at the prompt.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:MODD) is a development-stage medical device company that intends to launch the next generation of insulin delivery technology. Using its patented technologies, the company seeks to eliminate the tradeoff between complexity and efficacy, thereby making top quality insulin delivery both affordable and simple to learn. Its mission is to improve access to the highest standard of glycemic control for people with diabetes taking it beyond "superusers" and providing "diabetes care for the rest of us."

Modular Medical was founded by Paul DiPerna, a seasoned medical device professional and microfluidics engineer. Prior to founding Modular Medical, Mr. DiPerna was the founder (in 2005) of Tandem Diabetes and invented and designed its t:slim insulin pump. More information is available at https://modular-medical.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT:

Jeb Besser
Chief Executive Officer
Modular Medical, Inc.
+1 (617) 399-1741
IR@modular-medical.com

SOURCE: Modular Medical, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
