Ronn Inc. Ceo Invited to Attend and Speak About the Global Hydrogen Future at the World Economic Forum as Member of the Monaco Delegation in January 2025

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / RONN Inc. (OTC PINK:RONN) announced today that Ronn Ford, company CEO, had been selected to join and become a member of the Monaco House Delegation to the 2025 World Economic Forum conferences in Davos, Switzerland.

In 2025, Monaco will host the Blue Economy and Finance Forum as part of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 Annual Meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland:

Dates: January 20-24 ,

The WEF is a not-for-profit organization that brings together global leaders to address challenges such as geopolitical shocks, energy transition, and improving living standards. Official attendance is by invitation only. In attendance will be global leaders of governments and CEOs of global companies, both profit and non-profit, as well as global funding groups and grant opportunities, collaborations, and networking events, including the industrial revolutions in hydrogen and its continued growth on the international stage. Mr. Ford stated that this is a unique once-in-a-lifetime event to put our company in direct contact with global leaders, groups, and investment opportunities and that both energy and hydrogen would be the center of discussion on January 22, 2025 , at which point I expect to share my vision with the global community.

About RONN, Inc

RONN, Inc. is a forward-thinking company dedicated to making a positive impact on the environmental credit market. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability in the commercialization of Hydrogen in both mobile and stationary sectors, RONN, Inc. strives to create value for both its shareholders and the planet.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include but are not limited to, the success of RONN, Inc. initiatives in the hydrogen tax credit market. RONN, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

