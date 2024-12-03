Biofrontera Inc. to Present at The Benchmark Company's Upcoming Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

WOBURN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq:BFRI) ("Biofrontera" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of photodynamic therapy (PDT), today announced it will be presenting at The Benchmark Company's 13th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference to be held Wednesday, December 11th, 2024 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.

The conference offers emerging growth and dynamic publicly traded companies access to institutional and individual investors in a unique one-on-one format during which Biofrontera will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts throughout the day.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on PDT. The Company commercializes the drug-device combination Ameluz® with the RhodoLED® lamp series for PDT of Actinic Keratosis (AK), pre-cancerous skin lesions which may progress to invasive skin cancers1. The Company performs clinical trials to extend the use of the products to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and moderate-to-severe acne. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com and follow Biofrontera on LinkedIn and X.

1 - https://www.skincancer.org/skin-cancer-information/actinic-keratosis/

About The Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company is an institutionally focused, research driven, sales trading and investment banking firm. It was founded in 1988 and are headquartered in New York City. Its focus is on fostering the long-term success of corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful research, and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm's sales, trading, and equity research capabilities. https://www.benchmarkcompany.com.

